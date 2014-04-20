Crazy Video Footage Shows Possible Meteor Flying Over Russia

A possible meteor exploded over the Russian city of Murmansk early Saturday morning, around 2:10 a.m. local time.

The bluish flash was captured by several drivers with dashcams. In the video below, you can see a very bright ball of light streaking across the sky toward the ground. However, no explosion sounds were heard, according to various media reports.

Officials said the nature of the flash is not yet known, according to a Russian report.

NBC News science writer Alan Boyle points to a report from Russian news agency Itar-Tass in which a Russian astronomer says the bright glow was an early fireball from the annual Lyrid meteor shower, which peaks on the night of April 21.

The blast brings back memories of the meteor that exploded over the Russian city of Chelyabinsk last February, injuring hundreds of people hit by flying pieces of glass from broken windows.

