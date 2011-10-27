Crazy Video Footage of Police Using Firecrackers, Tear Gas And Rubber Bullets On Occupy Oakland Protesters

Yesterday, police in Oakland tried to remove Occupy Oakland protesters from their camp outside City Hall. When they wouldn’t go, the police opened fire, using rubber bullets and tear gas. So far, almost 300 people have been arrested, but the protesters say they’re going to keep going.



Want to know what that kind of chaos looks like? Watch the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

