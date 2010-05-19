Crazy Twitter visualisation Shows You Leading Your Followers In A Parade

Japanese website IS Parade is a bizarre new visualisation of Twitter activity.



You enter your Twitter username or a keyword, and IS Parade generates video of your followers on parade. Their Twitter icons form their heads, placed on little stick figure bodies. Periodically, their recent tweets pop up above them as speech bubbles.

It is, as far as we can tell, 100% useless.

But mesmerizing.

(via Gizmodo)

