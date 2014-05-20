Crazy Timelapse Video Shows Supercell 'Mothership' Storm Cloud Forming

There’s no such thing as too many storm cell timelapse videos.
And even by US standards, this one’s a daisy.
Storm-chasers Basehunters captured it on film in eastern Wyoming near Newcastle before it dissipated, amazingly without damaging anything.
Twitter storm cell fans have been having a field day:
Some epic structure by Clareton, WY several hours ago!!! #wywx #weather pic.twitter.com/WzCMdKnf6D
— Basehunters Chasing (@Basehunters) May 19, 2014
Horses in the bottom right were running away from the storm. Not too long after hail started falling. pic.twitter.com/TnMcObMEWv
— Mark Ellinwood (@markellinwood) May 19, 2014
