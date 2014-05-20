Crazy Timelapse Video Shows Supercell 'Mothership' Storm Cloud Forming

Peter Farquhar

There’s no such thing as too many storm cell timelapse videos.

And even by US standards, this one’s a daisy.

Storm-chasers Basehunters captured it on film in eastern Wyoming near Newcastle before it dissipated, amazingly without damaging anything.

Twitter storm cell fans have been having a field day:

