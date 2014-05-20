Crazy Timelapse Video Shows Supercell 'Mothership' Storm Cloud Forming

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

There’s no such thing as too many storm cell timelapse videos.

And even by US standards, this one’s a daisy.

Storm-chasers Basehunters captured it on film in eastern Wyoming near Newcastle before it dissipated, amazingly without damaging anything.

Twitter storm cell fans have been having a field day:

Horses in the bottom right were running away from the storm. Not too long after hail started falling. pic.twitter.com/TnMcObMEWv — Mark Ellinwood (@markellinwood) May 19, 2014

