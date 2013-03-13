29 Crazy Things That Only Happen In China

Photo: Reuters/David grey

China’s rapid economic growth rate has helped create problems that are very unique to China.Its emphasis on speed over safety, poor environmental track record, use of substandard construction materials, harsh regulations, and the propaganda aimed at protecting the image of the Communist party, are all part of the problem.



Couples are getting divorced to avoid taxes, buildings and bridges have collapsed, and dead pigs are floating around in rivers.

We identified 29 strange things that have happened in China because of economic and political governance.

