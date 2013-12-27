35 Crazy Things That Only Happen In China

Over the past decade China saw rapid economic expansion. But its growth model and controversial politics have not come without their fair share of problems.
Rising property prices, rising food prices, restrictions on investment, an emphasis on speed over safety, and lax environmental standards have led to some truly unique and sometimes crazy situations in China.
Rich people build mountain villas on top of apartment buildings, local governments incentivise burials at sea, and people are pour their money into everything from walnuts to cockroach farms.
We identified 35 strange things that have happened in China.
Foxconn installed nets outside its worker dormitories and hired mental health professionals to prevent suicides.
Immolations are a very popular form of protest. Before and during the leadership transition in 2012, Beijing positioned firefighters in Tiananmen Square to prevent self-immolations.
China has replaced the U.S. to become the world's largest consumer of pork. The country has a national pork reserve that it releases when prices soar.
China passed the 'Tourism Law of the People's Republic of China' that seeks to protect the rights of both tourists and tour operators. But it also has a section asking tourists to 'behave' after some incidents emerged that embarrassed the government.
'Ghost marriages' have traditionally been arranged for young men who died before they could wed. But four men decided to sell 10 corpses without the consent of any of the families and pocketed 240,000 yuan ($39,000).
China lied about the little girl who sang 'Ode to the motherland' at the Beijing Olympics. Yang Peiyi, the real singer, wasn't considered cute enough and Lin Miaoke was brought in to lip sync the song. The music director Chen Qigang told the AP: 'The audience will understand that it's in the national interest.'
Land prices have surged in China making graveyards expensive. With that in mind, some Chinese local governments give families financial incentives to scatter the ashes of their relatives at sea. Guangzhou offered $US160, while it was reported that in Wenzhou families were offered as much as $US1,290.
As Chinese cities develop across the country fake stores have become increasingly prevalent. Arguably the most famous fake store was the fake Apple store in Kunming, southern China.
Land grabs are all too common in China, where local governments often seize land without adequately compensating the owner. While most families cave to government pressure, some refuse and developers continue to build around a stand alone home or grave, leading to 'nail houses' and 'nail graves.'
Land is at a premium in China, especially in big cities. And the wealthy have taken to building elaborate homes on top of apartment buildings in China. While some of these are sanctioned, many like the mountain villa were not and the owner was asked to tear it down.
The Chinese government announced a 20 per cent tax on profits from home sales. But couples with more than one home have been getting divorced, taking one property each, and then selling one of the homes tax free, to take advantage of loopholes.
In China the extremely wealthy are believed to hire body doubles to appear as them in court and serve out prison sentences.
One construction worker was killed when this 13-floor building collapsed almost intact. There are constant fears that safety comes second to speed.
Wealthy Chinese with limited investment options have taken to investing in walnuts, jade and gold mooncakes. Recently, con artists have been selling fake walnuts filled with cement.
90-three people were arrested in China for spreading rumours about the Mayan Apocalypse. One man spent all his savings to build an 'ark' to survive the Apocalypse.
Yang Jing, a matchmaker at Diamond Love and Marriage looks for women and sometimes men at shopping malls. Wealthy Chinese pay tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars to 'love hunters' like Jing to find their 'ideal spouse,' according to The New York Times.
In an attempt to crack down on 'gift giving,' Beijing banned commercials for luxury products. This immediately impacted retail sales.
Cricket fighting is considered a sport in China and those that are serious about cricket fighting spend time on breeding and training. While most crickets cost between 10-50 yuan ($1.50 - $US8), they can go up to 10,000 yuan ($1,635).
Nearly six thousand dead pigs were found floating in the Huangpu river near Shanghai. The river water tested positive for porcine circovirus, which affects pigs but not humans. For now officials say the water is still drinkable.
Rapid industrialisation has caused pollution problems across China. Recently the smog got so bad NASA said it obscured the view from space.
James Joyce's 1939-book 'Finnegan's Wake' became a surprise bestseller. Jeffrey Wasserstrom, a historian at the University of California, Irvine, attributed this to a sudden interest in books that were once banned by the Communist Party.
One person was killed and 22 injured, when the Wuyishan Gongguan Bridge collapsed in China's Fujian province.
China's infrastructure-investment-driven growth has caused ghost cities and ghost malls to pop up all across the country.
The 8-lane Qingdao bridge is the world's longest bridge and cost 14.8 billion yuan to build, but sees a fraction of the traffic that was expected, according to the Financial Times.
China blocked Bloomberg.com after it ran an article on the wealth of the family of president-in-waiting Xi Jinping.
Wu Ying aka 'Rich Sister' was originally sentenced to death for her role in shadow banking, but is now expected to serve life in prison.
'Interviews Before Execution' was a popular television program. Henan TV only cancelled the show after Chinese officials worried about how it would impact China's image abroad following publicity surrounding a BBC documentary on the show.
China's dairy industry has been hit with milk contamination scandals since 2008. Milk products have been found containing everything from mercury to melamine and detergent.
Cars came to a standstill on China's highways during its Golden Week holidays. Drivers were seen exiting their cars to stretch and even do push-ups.
