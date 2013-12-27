35 Crazy Things That Only Happen In China

REUTERS/China Daily A half-naked participant wears a gas mask as he takes part in the second ‘Guangzhu (naked) Run’ on a winter morning at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, February 24, 2013. About 100 people joined this event, which required them to run wearing only their underwear for 3.5 km (2.2 miles), as a way to promote environmentally-friendly lifestyles. The lowest temperature in Beijing on Sunday is -1 degrees Celsius (30 degrees Fahrenheit).

Over the past decade China saw rapid economic expansion. But its growth model and controversial politics have not come without their fair share of problems.

Rising property prices, rising food prices, restrictions on investment, an emphasis on speed over safety, and lax environmental standards have led to some truly unique and sometimes crazy situations in China.

Rich people build mountain villas on top of apartment buildings, local governments incentivise burials at sea, and people are pour their money into everything from walnuts to cockroach farms.

We identified 35 strange things that have happened in China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.