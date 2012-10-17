19 Crazy Things That Only Happen In China

China’s breakneck growth rate has helped create some problems that are very unique to China.



Its emphasis on speed over safety, poor environmental track record. use of substandard construction materials, extreme punishments for white collar crimes, and the propaganda aimed at protecting the image of the Communist party, are all part of the problem.

Buildings and bridges have collapsed, the much lauded high speed rail line has caused controversy, and food safety continues to be a concern.

In other instances, the sheer size of its population and its position as the world’s largest pork consumer has made the country hold a national pork reserve.

In light of this we highlighted 19 crazy things that have happened in China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.