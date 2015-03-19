The best things tech companies did to get attention at the world's wildest tech conference, SXSW

It’s hard to get noticed at South by Southwest, a technology, music and film conference that attracts tens of thousands of people every March in Austin, Texas.
But a few companies did such crazy things, they stood out.
Here are some of the wackiest and coolest promotions we saw last weekend in Austin.
We spotted a whole crew of people from the referral company Roi Koi walking around with giant, light-up globes on their heads.
Mophie had a whole pen of St. Bernard dogs who would deliver chargers to SXSW-goers with dying phones.
The app Acorns made sure conference attendees learned its name by putting door hangers in rooms in four major downtown hotels.
At a MRY and YouthNation party where Busta Rhymes rapped to a packed house, neon-clad women hung from the ceiling.
The startup Crowdtap threw a rager where the DJ duo White Panda performed. The line outside took two hours.
Motor-powered skateboard company Boosted sent groups of SXSWers zooming through the streets of Austin.
