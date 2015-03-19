The best things tech companies did to get attention at the world's wildest tech conference, SXSW

Jillian D'Onfro
SXSWBusiness Insider / Jillian D’Onfro

It’s hard to get noticed at South by Southwest, a technology, music and film conference that attracts tens of thousands of people every March in Austin, Texas.

But a few companies did such crazy things, they stood out.

Here are some of the wackiest and coolest promotions we saw last weekend in Austin.

We spotted a whole crew of people from the referral company Roi Koi walking around with giant, light-up globes on their heads.

HootSuite packed people into a giant owl bike-mobile to ride around Austin while drinking beer.

A book-finding app called Squirl had these big guys stationed around the main drag.

Digital media company GreenheartTV got everyone's attention by parading these two around on stilts.

Mophie had a whole pen of St. Bernard dogs who would deliver chargers to SXSW-goers with dying phones.

Mophie won SXSW with St. Bernard puppies and free beer

Manufacturing company 3M built a big dome that looked like a technicolor bubble.

ff Venture Capital served up tech-themed drinks, like this electric-blue 'IBM Watson Hurricane.'

The app Acorns made sure conference attendees learned its name by putting door hangers in rooms in four major downtown hotels.

We spotted this promotion for a marijuana startup called Flow Kana.

At a MRY and YouthNation party where Busta Rhymes rapped to a packed house, neon-clad women hung from the ceiling.

A hype team from WiiThings wore crazy outfits and blasted music.

GE made BBQ high-tech by measuring people's brainwaves while they sampled brisket and other foods.

The startup Crowdtap threw a rager where the DJ duo White Panda performed. The line outside took two hours.

BONUS: HBO promoted 'Game of Thrones' by letting people ride around in this show-themed pedicab.

Motor-powered skateboard company Boosted sent groups of SXSWers zooming through the streets of Austin.

Now, check out all the hot parties you missed

From Pinterest's BBQ to a star-studded Lil Wayne concert, here's what went down at SXSW

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.