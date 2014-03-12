5 Insane Taco Bell-Themed Products That Actually Exist

In the wake of the Breakfast Taco, some Taco Bell products have gone completely unnoticed.

Taco Bell tweeted today that it had partnered with The Hundreds, a clothing line and online magazine that calls itself the first “social merchandising company,” to create a pair of Taco Bell-themed socks.

The socks feature cartoonish drawings of tacos and burritos, with toes in the brand’s goldenrod and purple branding colours. They do not yet appear in The Hundreds’ or Taco Bell’s online stores.

More importantly, it turns out Taco Bell-themed socks are no where near the weirdest item in the fast food chain’s online store.

There are skateboards, beach towels, sport watches, and more. The only thing missing is a plush Chihuahua toy.

Here are 5 surprising finds available for purchase on the Live Más store:

5. Socks: Even Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza gets a shout-out in the quirky pattern. And notice the sauce packets scattered by the model’s feet.

4. Rings: Taco Bell launched these custom-made rings — styled in cursive, wire jewelry — as a nod to the Beyoncé song, “(Single Ladies) Put a Ring on It.” Seriously. A social media manager said that the company gets marriage proposals on a daily basis, and created the rings as a promo to foster consumers’ continued passion for the brand. ($24.99)

3. Speakers: We thought this black and white speaker might resemble a salt shaker, however it appears to be just a gimmick-less gadget with a hefty asking price. But you know if this 1979 Taco Bell theme song were still in use, you’d be blaring it on loop. ($59.99)

2. Foam Hat: Bearing the resemblance of a traditional taco with ground beef, lettuce, and cheese, these foam hats are as ridiculous-looking as they are hunger-inducing. ($14.99)

1. Onesie: The footie pajamas, with the brand name screen-printed down the leg, will inspire dreams of hard shell tacos wrapped in pillowy tortilla blankets. It’s the perfect Fourth Meal attire. ($59.99)

We originally found the Taco Bell-themed socks on Grub Street.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.