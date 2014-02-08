The 12 Most Ridiculous Moments From The 2012 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Tony Manfred
The 2012 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony in London was absolutely crazy.

It was a super-entertaining celebration of all things British — from the farm animals to music to Mr. Bean. The feel of it was the exact opposite of the Beijing Opening Ceremony — which was stunning, but in a very earnest way.

It was fun, above all else, which is probably what an Opening Ceremony ought to be.

To get you even more excited for Friday’s Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, we pulled out the 12 most ridiculous moments from the festivities — they include the Queen, corgis, and a 40-foot Voldemort.

Let’s see how it compares to Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Russia which begins at 11 a.m.

Peasants crawl out of the hole where a tree used to be

An enormous Cruella Deville

A 40-foot Voldemort getting attack by an army of Mary Poppins'

The Queen, James Bond, and corgis star in a skit

The 'Queen' (er, a stand-in for the Queen), jumps out of a helicopter

Mr. Bean in a 'Chariots Of Fire' parody sketch

A song-and-dance number involving hospital workers and sick kids

David Beckham drives the Olympic flame to the stadium on a boat

Huge smoke stacks emerge out of the ground

This isn't really a 'moment,' but everyone in the first ~20 minutes of the show had muttonchops

There was an interlude about the women's suffrage movement

Men in top hats pick grass, for some reason

