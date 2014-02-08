The 12 Most Ridiculous Moments From The 2012 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2012 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony in London was absolutely crazy.

It was a super-entertaining celebration of all things British — from the farm animals to music to Mr. Bean. The feel of it was the exact opposite of the Beijing Opening Ceremony — which was stunning, but in a very earnest way.

It was fun, above all else, which is probably what an Opening Ceremony ought to be.

To get you even more excited for Friday’s Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, we pulled out the 12 most ridiculous moments from the festivities — they include the Queen, corgis, and a 40-foot Voldemort.

Let’s see how it compares to Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Russia which begins at 11 a.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.