11 crazy off-the-wall tributes to Steve Jobs -- from haircuts to tattoos

Steve Jobs’ unwavering commitment to quality and innovation earned him many admirers throughout the world, and when an icon like him passes away, there will naturally be a flood of memorials. Books will be written, films made — in Jobs’ case, at least two.

When you love someone the way many Apple enthusiasts love Steve Jobs, memorializing him isn’t necessarily about making something “cool.” It’s about showing your personal connection to your hero. And if you are of the quirky sort, that tribute can turn out quite strange, and heartwarming in its own way.

At 22 years old, Steve Job said this about the founding of Apple: “Our whole company is founded on the principle that there is something very different that happens with one person, one computer…What we’re trying to do is remove the barrier of having to learn to use a computer.” This mission eventually caught fire with people around the world, and many associated Jobs with this road to intuitive design perfection.

Here are some of the weirdest ways they have paid tribute to his life:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.