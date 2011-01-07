Crazy Stats And Facts Of The Day: January 6, 2010

MLB
- Oliver Perez has a 5.18 ERA in 11 Winter League games.
- There is a guarantee in Adrian Beltre’s contract with the Rangers that he’ll get to wear No. 29.
NFL
- The Raiders were the only team to go undefeated in their division in 2010.
- The Patriots won the AFC East for the eighth time in 10 seasons.
- The Bears are the first NFL team to record 700 regular season wins.
- Roddy White led the NFL with 115 receptions; he’s the first Falcon to do so.
- Vince Young is just 13-14 against teams that finished the season with an over .500 record.
NHL
- The Canucks have won seven games in a row and are 16-1-2 in their last 19.
- Just 12,216 fans attended the Ducks game last night, the smallest crowd of the year.
- One night after being the third goalie in the last 33 years to pick up a shutout at age 41 or older, Dwyane Roloson gave up four goals on the first eight shots he faced. Roloson gave up a goal to Evgeni Malkin seven seconds into the game. He was pulled twice last night.
College Basketball
- Duke won its 24th straight game last night and is closing in on the franchise record of 32 straight, achieved during 1998-1999.
NBA
- Blake Griffin picked up his 22nd straight double-double last night.
- Rajon Rondo picked up his sixth career triple-double.
- The Cavaliers are 3-15 on the road and have lost 14 in a row outside of Cleveland.
- The Sixers have gone 11-8 in their last 19 games since starting the season 3-13. They picked up their ninth home win last night, just three less victories than they had at home all of last year.
- The Hawks shot better from three-point range than they did overall last night, .560 to .506.
