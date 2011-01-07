Crazy Stats And Facts Of The Day: January 6, 2010

  • Oliver Perez has a 5.18 ERA in 11 Winter League games.  
  • There is a guarantee in Adrian Beltre’s contract with the Rangers that he’ll get to wear No. 29.

NFL

  • The Raiders were the only team to go undefeated in their division in 2010.
  • The Patriots won the AFC East for the eighth time in 10 seasons.
  • The Bears are the first NFL team to record 700 regular season wins.
  • Roddy White led the NFL with 115 receptions; he’s the first Falcon to do so.
  • Vince Young is just 13-14 against teams that finished the season with an over .500 record.

NHL

  • The Canucks have won seven games in a row and are 16-1-2 in their last 19.
  • Just 12,216 fans attended the Ducks game last night, the smallest crowd of the year.
  • One night after being the third goalie in the last 33 years to pick up a shutout at age 41 or older, Dwyane Roloson gave up four goals on the first eight shots he faced.  Roloson gave up a goal to Evgeni Malkin seven seconds into the game.  He was pulled twice last night.

College Basketball

  • Duke won its 24th straight game last night and is closing in on the franchise record of 32 straight, achieved during 1998-1999.

NBA

  • Blake Griffin picked up his 22nd straight double-double last night.
  • Rajon Rondo picked up his sixth career triple-double.
  • The Cavaliers are 3-15 on the road and have lost 14 in a row outside of Cleveland.
  • The Sixers have gone 11-8 in their last 19 games since starting the season 3-13.  They picked up their ninth home win last night, just three less victories than they had at home all of last year.
  • The Hawks shot better from three-point range than they did overall last night, .560 to .506.

