Crazy Stats And Facts From This NFL Season

The final week of the regular season is in the books for one of the strangest NFL seasons in recent memory.



This year gave us our first division winner with a losing record, a rare 10-win team that missed the playoffs, and so much more.

Here’s a look at 2010 by the numbers:

22 quarterbacks passed for over 3,000 yards this season, the most in NFL history.

Bill Belichick won 14 games for the fourth time, more than any other coach.

Tom Brady finished the year with 36 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, a ratio of 9 touchdowns for every 1 interception. The previous highest touchdown/interception ratio was 6.25, by Brady in 2007, and no other quarterback has ever surpassed 6.0. He threw an interception on .81% of his passes, the third-best mark in NFL history.

If the Seattle Seahawks had lost last night, they would have held the 8th pick in the NFL Draft. By beating the St. Louis Rams they won the NFC West and will pick no lower than 21st.

The New York Giants became the 19th team to record 10+ wins since 1978 and still miss the playoffs.

New York Jets rookie Joe McKnight racked up 158 rushing yards yesterday, the most by a Jets rookie since Matt Snell in 1964.

Ronnie Brown finished the year with 734 rushing yards, 16 shy of a built in $500,000 bonus.

Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t play yesterday and finished the season with a quarterback rating of 81.8. He earned a $150,000 bonus for finishing with a rating between 80 and 90.

Josh Cribbs finished the year with 23 catches and earned a $100,000 bonus for getting between 21-25 receptions.

Arian Foster joined Priest Holmes as the only undrafted free agents to win the NFL rushing crown since 1967.

Jamaal Charles joined Jim Brown as the only running backs to average 6.3 yards or more during a season in which they surpassed 1,400 rushing yards.

Osi Umenyiora forced 10 fumbles in 2010-11, tying Jason Taylor’s record from 2006.

Matt Ryan picked up his 33rd career win yesterday, tying Dan Marino’s mark for the most by a QB in his first 3 seasons.

Drew Brees finished the year with 448 completions, breaking his own NFL record from 2007. But Peyton Manning broke that record later in the day, finishing with 450 completions.

Derrick Mason became just the third receiver to tally 60+ receptions in 11 consecutive seasons.

The San Francisco 49ers haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 22 games.

The San Diego Chargers became the fifth team since 1970 to have the NFL’s top ranked offence and defence. They were the first to miss the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Mike Williams recorded his 11th touchdown reception, a new team record.

Danny Woodhead’s fumble broke the Patriots’ streak of 7 straight games without a turnover, an NFL record. The Patriots also set a new NFL record with just 10 turnovers on the season.

Has your team’s coach been fired yet?

