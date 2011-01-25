Crazy Stats And Facts Of The Week: January 24, 2011

Kevin Baumer
hines ward pittsburgh steelers nfl

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the Super Bowl again.

Only Pittsburgh, New England, and Indianapolis have won the AFC in the last 8 years while the NFC has had a different champion in 10 straight seasons.

Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers carried their teams this far, but put up some ugly numbers yesterday.  Nevertheless, we have our first Super Bowl match up between a No. 6 seed and anything other than a No. 1 seed.

These are just a few Crazy Stats and Facts from yesterday’s Conference Championships.

Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers, the two winning QBs in yesterday's games, had a combined 0 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and QB ratings of 35.5 and 55.4.

(Via @GusRamsey)

They also each completed less than 57% of their passes.

Rodgers did have a rushing TD, and became the third QB ever to have 6 passing TDs and 2 rushing TDs in one postseason. Roethlisberger did it in 2005, and Steve Young did in in 1994. Both of their teams won the Super Bowl.

Alex Smith, Troy Williamson, David Pollack, Erasmus James, and Matt Jones were picked ahead of Rodgers in the 2005 NFL Draft.

(Via @TheBigLead)

Hines Ward became the 5th player in NFL history with 80+ playoff receptions.

He joined Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin, Andre Reed, and Reggie Wayne.

(Via @NFLfootballinfo)

Before the season, Ward said he'd retire with one more Super Bowl win.

This will be the first Super Bowl with a 6th seed against anything other than a 1-seed. The Packers were 6th in the NFC, the Steelers were 2nd in the AFC.

(Via @AdamSchefter)

The Packers are the 4th team to win 3 road games en route to the Super Bowl.

The 2007 Giants, 2005 Steelers, and 1985 Patriots had done it previously.

(Via @gregaiello)

Over the past 8 years, the AFC Champion has been either the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, or New England Patriots. The NFC has had a different Super Bowl representative in each of the last 10 years.

(Via @Buccigross)

Yesterday's NFC Championship Game was the first since 1978 without a field goal.

(Via @wingoz)

The Jets allowed 90.9 rushing yards per game in the regular season, but gave up 166 yards on the ground yesterday.

(Via @BobGlauber)

The Jets are the first team to lose consecutive AFC Championship Games since the 1985-86 Cleveland Browns.

(Via @Buccigross)

The Washington Wizards are 0-20 on the road this season.

(Via @InsideHoops)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost 16 straight games and 26 of 27.

(Via @Buccigross)

With Brandon Roy hurt, LaMarcus Aldridge has had either 23+ points or 10+ rebounds in 15 straight games.

(Via @Buccigross)

On Saturday Blake Griffin became the 6th rookie since 1954-55 to post a 30/18/8.

The five guys that had done it before, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Elgin Baylor, Maurice Stokes, and Bob Pettit, are all in the Hall of Fame.

No. 11 Texas snapped Kansas' 69 game home winning streak on Saturday.

(Via @Buccigross)

Jimmer Fredette posted 42 points on Saturday night. He's the only Division I player with two 40+ point games this season.

(Via @Buccigross)

Villanova has beaten Syracuse in 8 of its last 11 attempts, including 4 wins at the Carrier Dome.

(Via @Buccigross)

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist has as many points (4) as $7 million centre Chris Drury.

Alex Ovechkin picked up his 10th career hat trick on Saturday. Since he entered the league, only Eric Staal has more (12).

(Via @Buccigross)

(Via @MarkSchlereth)

