Crazy Stats And Facts Of The Week: January 24, 2011

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the Super Bowl again.



Only Pittsburgh, New England, and Indianapolis have won the AFC in the last 8 years while the NFC has had a different champion in 10 straight seasons.

Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers carried their teams this far, but put up some ugly numbers yesterday. Nevertheless, we have our first Super Bowl match up between a No. 6 seed and anything other than a No. 1 seed.

These are just a few Crazy Stats and Facts from yesterday’s Conference Championships.

