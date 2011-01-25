Crazy Stats And Facts Of The Week: January 24, 2011

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the Super Bowl again.
Only Pittsburgh, New England, and Indianapolis have won the AFC in the last 8 years while the NFC has had a different champion in 10 straight seasons.
Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers carried their teams this far, but put up some ugly numbers yesterday. Nevertheless, we have our first Super Bowl match up between a No. 6 seed and anything other than a No. 1 seed.
These are just a few Crazy Stats and Facts from yesterday’s Conference Championships.
Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers, the two winning QBs in yesterday's games, had a combined 0 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and QB ratings of 35.5 and 55.4.
They also each completed less than 57% of their passes.
Rodgers did have a rushing TD, and became the third QB ever to have 6 passing TDs and 2 rushing TDs in one postseason. Roethlisberger did it in 2005, and Steve Young did in in 1994. Both of their teams won the Super Bowl.
Alex Smith, Troy Williamson, David Pollack, Erasmus James, and Matt Jones were picked ahead of Rodgers in the 2005 NFL Draft.
He joined Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin, Andre Reed, and Reggie Wayne.
Before the season, Ward said he'd retire with one more Super Bowl win.
This will be the first Super Bowl with a 6th seed against anything other than a 1-seed. The Packers were 6th in the NFC, the Steelers were 2nd in the AFC.
Over the past 8 years, the AFC Champion has been either the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, or New England Patriots. The NFC has had a different Super Bowl representative in each of the last 10 years.
The Jets allowed 90.9 rushing yards per game in the regular season, but gave up 166 yards on the ground yesterday.
The Jets are the first team to lose consecutive AFC Championship Games since the 1985-86 Cleveland Browns.
With Brandon Roy hurt, LaMarcus Aldridge has had either 23+ points or 10+ rebounds in 15 straight games.
The five guys that had done it before, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Elgin Baylor, Maurice Stokes, and Bob Pettit, are all in the Hall of Fame.
Jimmer Fredette posted 42 points on Saturday night. He's the only Division I player with two 40+ point games this season.
Alex Ovechkin picked up his 10th career hat trick on Saturday. Since he entered the league, only Eric Staal has more (12).
