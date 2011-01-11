Crazy Stats And Facts For The Week: January 3, 2010

A wild weekend of NFL football is in the books, and somehow the 7-9 Seattle Seahawks were the only home team to win.



They could end up hosting the NFC Championship Game while New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez is already the franchise leader in playoff victories in just his second season.

These are just two example of how wacky the world of sports is on a routine basis. So click through to find out what Kevin Durant, Lindy Ruff, Joe Flacco, and more did this week that set them apart from the pack.

