Crazy Stats And Facts For The Week: January 3, 2010

A wild weekend of NFL football is in the books, and somehow the 7-9 Seattle Seahawks were the only home team to win.
They could end up hosting the NFC Championship Game while New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez is already the franchise leader in playoff victories in just his second season.
These are just two example of how wacky the world of sports is on a routine basis. So click through to find out what Kevin Durant, Lindy Ruff, Joe Flacco, and more did this week that set them apart from the pack.
David Akers missed two field goals yesterday. He hadn't missed a field goal in the playoffs since 2003 and is 30 for 35 on his career during the postseason.
If Vince Carter has a 45-point game with Phoenix, he'll be the first NBA player ever to do that with 4 different teams.
Ilya Kovalchuk, who signed a 15-year, $100 million deal this summer, is currently a -29 on the season.
He's on pace to go -56, which would fall short of the NHL record of -82. New Jersey's 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning last night was it's first game in 21 tries with 3 goals or more.
If the Seahawks beat the Bears and the Packers beat the Falcons, Seattle would host the NFC Championship Game.
They also just lost Anderson Varejao for the season.
The Baltimore Ravens had a whopping 41:44 time of possession in their win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kevin Durant scored 40 points for the 14th time in his career on Saturday. It was also his 10th time in the last two years, tops in the NBA.
Sophomore QB Mark Sanchez also became the franchise leader in playoff wins with 3. Peyton Manning is now 9-10 in the playoffs.
Andrew Bogut's 27 rebounds on Saturday were the most by a Milwaukee Bucks player since Swen Nater had 33 in 1976.
He also joined Marino and Bernie Kosar as the only quarterbacks to start in the playoffs during their first 3 seasons since 1970.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.