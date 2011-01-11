Crazy Stats And Facts For The Week: January 3, 2010

Kevin Baumer
Mark Sanchez

A wild weekend of NFL football is in the books, and somehow the 7-9 Seattle Seahawks were the only home team to win.

They could end up hosting the NFC Championship Game while New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez is already the franchise leader in playoff victories in just his second season.

These are just two example of how wacky the world of sports is on a routine basis.  So click through to find out what Kevin Durant, Lindy Ruff, Joe Flacco, and more did this week that set them apart from the pack.

David Akers missed two field goals yesterday. He hadn't missed a field goal in the playoffs since 2003 and is 30 for 35 on his career during the postseason.

Akers went 32 for 38 on field goals during the regular season.

Buffalo Sabres Coach Lindy Ruff picked up his 500th career win Thursday night

If Vince Carter has a 45-point game with Phoenix, he'll be the first NBA player ever to do that with 4 different teams.

Carter, Shaquille O'Neal, and Jamal Crawford have scored 45 points with three teams.

Ilya Kovalchuk, who signed a 15-year, $100 million deal this summer, is currently a -29 on the season.

He's on pace to go -56, which would fall short of the NHL record of -82. New Jersey's 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning last night was it's first game in 21 tries with 3 goals or more.

The 7-9 Seattle Seahawks were the only home team to win during Wild Card Weekend.

If the Seahawks beat the Bears and the Packers beat the Falcons, Seattle would host the NFC Championship Game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost 10 straight games and 20 of their last 21.

They also just lost Anderson Varejao for the season.

Blake Griffin and Kevin Love have recorded double-doubles in 23 straight games.

The Baltimore Ravens had a whopping 41:44 time of possession in their win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittsburgh men's basketball has won 19 straight games at home and 49 of its last 50.

Kevin Durant scored 40 points for the 14th time in his career on Saturday. It was also his 10th time in the last two years, tops in the NBA.

Saturday marked the first time the New York Jets have won playoff games in consecutive seasons.

Sophomore QB Mark Sanchez also became the franchise leader in playoff wins with 3. Peyton Manning is now 9-10 in the playoffs.

Andrew Bogut's 27 rebounds on Saturday were the most by a Milwaukee Bucks player since Swen Nater had 33 in 1976.

Joe Flacco tied Dan Marino for the most wins in the first 3 years of his career with 36.

He also joined Marino and Bernie Kosar as the only quarterbacks to start in the playoffs during their first 3 seasons since 1970.

Now check out...

The Top 10 Sports Moments Of 2010 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.