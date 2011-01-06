Crazy Stats And Facts Of The Day: January 5, 2010

NBA
- The Orlando Magic lost its first three games after making two trades on December 18 that brought them Gilbert Arenas, Hedo Turkoglu, Jason Richardson, and Earl Clark. Since then they have won six straight games by an average of 15 points.
- The Chicago Bulls are 18-1 against teams with losing records this season.
- The Los Angeles Lakers are 19-2 this year when they score 100+ points, but only 5-9 when they don’t break the century mark.
- Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have each scored 30+ points 10 times this year. Wade is averaging 35 points per game over his last five.
- The Miami Heat have won 19 of their last 20 contests and are off to their best start in franchise history.
- The New York Knicks exploded for 128 points last night, the most points the San Antonio Spurs have allowed with Tim Duncan on the roster.
College Football
- After the conclusion of the regular season the New York Giants won four playoff games (three on the road) in 36 days en route to their Super Bowl victory in 2007. Auburn and Oregon will not play a single game in the 37 days spanning from their regular season finale until the BCS National Championship Game.
- Ohio State recorded its sixth BCS win in nine tries last night. Both are more than any other team. The Buckeyes also broke their 0-9 streak against SEC teams in bowl games.
College Basketball
- Connecticut lost for the second time in three games last night and Kemba Walker’s streak of 11 games with 20+ points was broken.
MLB
- Dan Uggla, who just signed a five-year, $62 million contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, has hit 154 home runs through his first five seasons, the most in baseball history by a middle infielder.
NHL
- Dwyane Roloson posted a shutout last night in his debut for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He joins Dominik Hasek and Ed Belfour as the only goalies age 41 or older to record a shutout in the last 33 years.
- The Lightning are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games and have overtaken the Washington Capitals for first place in the Southeast Division.
Sports Media
- Sunday Night Football could become the first sports series to finish #1 in primetime if it can beat out American Idol.
