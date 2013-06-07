Crazy Stat That Suggests Pete Rose Is Better Off Not Being In The Hall Of Fame

Pete Rose spends several hours per day, and 15-25 days per month doing nothing but signing autographs at a memorabilia shop in Las Vegas, according to Brian Costa of the Wall Street Journal.



And for work that requires little more than making small-talk with the customers, Rose makes more than $1 million per year signing autographs.

You can make a very strong argument that Rose would not be making that much money if he was in the Hall of Fame with the rest of baseball’s all-time greats.

It has been 24 years since Rose received a lifetime ban from baseball for betting on the sport while managing the Cincinnati Reds. And Rose is as much of a spectacle and a curiosity among sports fans as ever.

And the business model is genius. Rose recently signed an extension through 2017 to keep signing his name to products sold by his business partners.

The group targets businessmen in town for conventions, knowing that there will be turnover of potential customers every few days. And deals with shops in other casinos guarantees Rose’s table will always be where the biggest fish are located.

Rose did something dumb that got him banned from the sport that made him famous. But he has figured out a smart way to take advantage of that punishment.

