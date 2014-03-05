Photographer Captures Crazy Baseball Photo That Doesn't Look Real

The photo below looks like somebody inexplicably Photoshopped a baseball player onto a photo of a scenic waterway sunset.

But amazingly, the photo is real.

AP photographer Jeff Roberson captured the image of Miami Marlins center fielder Joe Benson chasing a ball near the centerfield wall. The sunset scene is actually a real estate advertisement on the outfield wall of Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

In this screencap, you can see the full advertisement on the wall on the right side and how Roberson framed the photo perfectly.

