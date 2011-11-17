Big, Beautiful Pictures Of The Most Outrageous Venues To Ever Hold Sporting Events

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Last Friday’s Carrier Classic on board the USS Carl Vinson is yet the latest sporting event to be held at an outside-the-box venue.Whether its basketball on the deck of an aircraft carrier, hockey in a historic baseball stadium, or tennis 700 feet above the ocean, the sports world has become obsessed with staging one-off spectacles in unusual locations.
Yeah, they’re gimmicky.
But ultimately they make for some stunning visuals, and we’re all glued to our TVs watching them.
We can only guess that these venues will get wilder and wilder in the coming months and years.
But for now, these are the craziest places that games have ever been held.
On Veterans' Day 2011, Michigan State and North Carolina played in The Carrier Classic on board an aircraft carrier
In 2005, Roger Federer played Andre Agassi in a tennis exhibition on top of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai
The NYC Squash Tournament of Champions is now held in Grand Central Station. It was sponsored by Bear Stearns in 2008
The Great Wall of China hosts an annual marathon. With thousands of rocky steps, it's not your average race
In 2001, Michigan State started the outdoor hockey craze when they played Michigan in front of nearly 74,000 in their football stadium
