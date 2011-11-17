Big, Beautiful Pictures Of The Most Outrageous Venues To Ever Hold Sporting Events

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last Friday’s Carrier Classic on board the USS Carl Vinson is yet the latest sporting event to be held at an outside-the-box venue.Whether its basketball on the deck of an aircraft carrier, hockey in a historic baseball stadium, or tennis 700 feet above the ocean, the sports world has become obsessed with staging one-off spectacles in unusual locations.



Yeah, they’re gimmicky.

But ultimately they make for some stunning visuals, and we’re all glued to our TVs watching them.

We can only guess that these venues will get wilder and wilder in the coming months and years.

But for now, these are the craziest places that games have ever been held.

