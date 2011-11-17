Big, Beautiful Pictures Of The Most Outrageous Venues To Ever Hold Sporting Events

Tony Manfred
carrier classic on a aircraft carrier between unc and michigan state

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last Friday’s Carrier Classic on board the USS Carl Vinson is yet the latest sporting event to be held at an outside-the-box venue.Whether its basketball on the deck of an aircraft carrier, hockey in a historic baseball stadium, or tennis 700 feet above the ocean, the sports world has become obsessed with staging one-off spectacles in unusual locations.

Yeah, they’re gimmicky.

But ultimately they make for some stunning visuals, and we’re all glued to our TVs watching them.

We can only guess that these venues will get wilder and wilder in the coming months and years.

But for now, these are the craziest places that games have ever been held.

On Veterans' Day 2011, Michigan State and North Carolina played in The Carrier Classic on board an aircraft carrier

The game was played on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson outside San Diego

President Obama was on hand to see UNC win 67-55

In 2005, Roger Federer played Andre Agassi in a tennis exhibition on top of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai

The helipad was 692 feet above the ocean

The NYC Squash Tournament of Champions is now held in Grand Central Station. It was sponsored by Bear Stearns in 2008

The Great Wall of China hosts an annual marathon. With thousands of rocky steps, it's not your average race

In 2004, the WNBA's New York Liberty played the Detroit Shock on stage at Radio City Music Hall

The Dodgers played the Red Sox in front of 115,000 in the cavernous L.A. Coliseum in 2008

In 2001, Michigan State started the outdoor hockey craze when they played Michigan in front of nearly 74,000 in their football stadium

