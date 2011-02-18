Crazy Contest: Building The Tallest, Most Intricate Human Tower

There is a crazy contest in Spain where people compete to build the tallest human tower.



Every two years, the competitors called ‘castellers’ gather in the Catalan city of Tarragona to see who can build the highest, most intricate human castles.

Watch the video below from last year’s contest, and look out for the the toddlers that climb up at the very top of the towers and occasionally fall in a sea of people who act as a human cushion. The next event is in 2012.

(via BoingBoing)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Casteller from Mike Randolph on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.