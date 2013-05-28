The 16 Most Terrifying Roller Coasters On The Planet

Summer is almost here, which means that millions of American will be flocking to amusement parks around the country.
And the one major requirement for any park worth its salt is a stomach-turning, death-defying roller coaster.
Part of the fun for thrill seekers is that each one is a little different. Will it have a steep drop? Could it hang you upside down? Or maybe it just causes your heart to race because it feels too rickety to handle that next loop?
From the sharpest drops to the fastest rides, these coasters are an adrenaline junkie’s dream.
WICKED TWISTER: Riders face epic 450-degree spirals at more than 70 mph on this Cedar Point ride in Ohio.
KINGDA KA: The ultimate for thrill seekers, this coaster stands 456 feet tall at New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure, and is the tallest in the world.
TOP THRILL DRAGSTER: This Cedar Point ride in Ohio is truly unforgettable — zero to 120 mph in just 4 seconds, and you're shot 420 feet into the air. It's over in 17 seconds, but totally worth it.
TOWER OF TERROR II: Because apparently one wasn't enough — the second Tower of Terror in Queensland, Australia shoots 377 feet into the air (backwards) at 100 mph before dropping you back down to earth.
VOLCANO, THE BLAST COASTER: This winding coaster shoots riders out of a volcano at Kings Dominion in Virginia, and has one of the world's tallest inversions at 155 feet off the ground.
SUPERMAN, KRYPTON COASTER: The Superman ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio throws you for one of the biggest loops in the world — 360 degrees at 145 feet in the air!
FORMULA ROSSA: Abu Dhabi is home to the world's fastest coaster, topping out at 150 mph in under five seconds. Protective eyewear is required since passengers will experience what 4.8 Gs really feels like.
THE CONEY ISLAND CYCLONE: Even Sandy couldn't destroy this New York City landmark and ancient hybrid coaster. The 1920s-era ride in Coney Island still whips riders into a frenzy — just don't eat a Nathan's hot dog before strapping in.
TAKABISHA: The Fuji-Q Highland park in Japan boasts the steepest drop in the world on its Takabisha coaster. It sends its riders tumbling at 121 degrees at 62 mph.
TEXAS GIANT: The steepest wooden coaster on the planet is this behemoth at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington. It has a 79-degree drop, and shoots riders 14 stories into the air.
MILLENNIUM FORCE: Named 2010's best steel coaster in the world by Golden Ticket Awards, the Millennium Force at Cedar Point in Ohio ranks in the top 10 for the tallest, fastest, and steepest rides in the world.
OBLIVION: This steel roller coaster at Alton Towers in England was the first vertical drop roller coaster in the world. It soars at 197 feet in the air with riders experiencing up to 4.5 Gs of force.
FULL THROTTLE: Opening this summer at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, Full Throttle is going to set the record as the world's tallest loop de loop at 160 feet in the air. It will also catapult riders from zero to 70 mph on two forward launches.
GATEKEEPER: The newest addition to Cedar Point Beach in Ohio, this steel wing coaster now has the world's tallest inversion at 170 feet off the ground and stomach-dropping falls at 70 mph.
See what the two minute and 20 second ride is really like via the coaster camera:
Source: Cedar Point
