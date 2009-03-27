Crazy Right-Winger Wants Law To Ban A Global Currency

Remember Michelle Bachmann? She’s the prettiest member of the House Financial Services committee, who also happens to be a crazy right winger. During the election she caught flack for calling Barack Obama “very anti-American.”



Anyway, she’s obviously really fond of demonstrating how cartoonishly patriotic she can be, since she’s just introduced a law that ban a global currency, a la SDRs from the IMF. Of course it’s a total joke bill. We doubt it’ll even get debated, but at least she go back to her constituents and tell them she ain’t going to buy groceries with no commie money. Go her!

