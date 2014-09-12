Check Out All The Crazy Swag Hard-Core Google Fans Can Buy

One of the best parts about working at Google is that you get a bunch of amazing perks. Employees have access to limitless food, exercise classes, and free T-shirts galore.

However, even if you’re not actually a Google employee, you can still deck yourself out in Google gear through its online store.

We poked around a bit and found out that it sells some pretty crazy stuff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.