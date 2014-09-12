Check Out All The Crazy Swag Hard-Core Google Fans Can Buy

One of the best parts about working at Google is that you get a bunch of amazing perks. Employees have access to limitless food, exercise classes, and free T-shirts galore.
However, even if you’re not actually a Google employee, you can still deck yourself out in Google gear through its online store.
We poked around a bit and found out that it sells some pretty crazy stuff.
Make any juicy steak even better by putting an Android on it with this $US50 stainless steel meat-branding iron.
You can prep for your Google interview with this advanced puzzle. You have to move the strings around to untie the knot.
