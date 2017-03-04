Here are the craziest things we saw at Mobile World Congress 2017

Business Insider/James CookGoogle’s soft drinks bar.
BARCELONA, Spain — Mobile World Congress is the giant technology event that takes place in Barcelona every year. It used to be a relatively small event for telecoms companies, but it’s grown to become a massive showcase for the entire tech industry.
This year was no different. Google has a large outdoor area with a soft drinks bar where you paid with a high five. And tech companies showed off some truly strange products.
Take a look inside Mobile World Congress 2017:
Things got off to a dramatic start on Sunday when Greenpeace protestors scaled the outside of the Samsung press conference.
Nokia held a party on Sunday night after it announced the relaunch of the 3310. The artwork for the party featured retro Nokia phones.
But it was inside the main event where the really weird stuff was situated. IBM fed its Watson AI lots of information about Gaudi's works, and it came up with this futuristic piece of art.
It included moving parts that rose and fell according to the sentiment of social media posts about Mobile World Congress.
Samsung likes to stock its booth with crazy virtual reality simulators. This man was enjoying his experience.
Huawei decorated a futuristic sculpture by gluing lots of phones to it. Some of the phones fell off, though.
I did peek inside. It was a Google meeting room. Some men in suits were sat inside talking about technology.
Chinese smartphone company DOOGEE was showing off some phones which look rather similar to expensive Vertu handsets.
