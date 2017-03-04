Here are the craziest things we saw at Mobile World Congress 2017

BARCELONA, Spain — Mobile World Congress is the giant technology event that takes place in Barcelona every year. It used to be a relatively small event for telecoms companies, but it’s grown to become a massive showcase for the entire tech industry.

This year was no different. Google has a large outdoor area with a soft drinks bar where you paid with a high five. And tech companies showed off some truly strange products.

Take a look inside Mobile World Congress 2017:

Things got off to a dramatic start on Sunday when Greenpeace protestors scaled the outside of the Samsung press conference. Business Insider/James Cook Nokia held a party on Sunday night after it announced the relaunch of the 3310. The artwork for the party featured retro Nokia phones. Business Insider/James Cook But it was inside the main event where the really weird stuff was situated. IBM fed its Watson AI lots of information about Gaudi's works, and it came up with this futuristic piece of art. Business Insider/Rob Price It included moving parts that rose and fell according to the sentiment of social media posts about Mobile World Congress. Business Insider/Rob Price Samsung likes to stock its booth with crazy virtual reality simulators. This man was enjoying his experience. Business Insider/James Cook Is your dog connected? It soon will be thanks to this fetching connected dog jacket. Business Insider/James Cook I took a selfie with this robot who was representing a tech company that I have now forgotten. Business Insider/James Cook There are lots of vague marketing slogans around the exhibit halls. Here's one. Business Insider/James Cook Huawei decorated a futuristic sculpture by gluing lots of phones to it. Some of the phones fell off, though. Business Insider/James Cook Here's a shrugging robot. Business Insider/James Cook This man was enjoying the 'Power Rangers' virtual reality experience. Business Insider/James Cook What does this mean? Nobody knows. Business Insider/James Cook Google built a pixellated forest. There were people inside the trees trying out VR. Business Insider/James Cook I did peek inside. It was a Google meeting room. Some men in suits were sat inside talking about technology. Business Insider/James Cook There was also a Google sand sculpture. Business Insider/James Cook And a Google ice sculpture, too. Business Insider/James Cook But the coolest thing in Google's area was its soft drinks bar. Business Insider/James Cook The drinks were free, but you paid with a high five. Business Insider/James Cook There was a counter behind the bar which tallied the number of high fives. Business Insider/James Cook This robot's head turned to stare at people. Business Insider/Rob Price Here's a model of a connected seal. It doesn't look happy. Business Insider/James Cook Is virtual reality the future of driving? Maybe not yet. Business Insider/Rob Price Chinese smartphone company DOOGEE was showing off some phones which look rather similar to expensive Vertu handsets. Business Insider/James Cook Correct. Business Insider/James Cook ZTE created this model amusement park. Business Insider/James Cook Lots of people came to take photos of it. Business Insider/Rob Price Chinese smartphone company Gionee hired this footballer. Business Insider/Rob Price And these dancers. Business Insider/Rob Price Virtual reality was absolutely everywhere at Mobile World Congress. Business Insider/Rob Price

