Crazy Photos From The Brand New Greek Riots

A planned general strike in Greece has turned violent, with protestors hurling rocks and Molotov cocktails at police, and the police firing tear gas.



No surprise here. What will be surprising is if riots don’t continue as the government tries to make cuts equivalent to 7% of GDP.

Today the Communists are blockading the port, preventing cruise ships and other tourists from leaving Greece. Workers are protesting pensions cuts. And Greek journalists are striking, so it’s an information black hole.

Sunglasses knocked to the ground Rioters kick at police They throw rocks ... Molotov cocktails Officer down! Police take down a rioter Meanwhile at the ports

