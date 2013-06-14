Stunning Photo Of Lightning Striking The Willis Tower In Chicago

Storms have been pummelling the Midwest this week, bringing tornado warnings, heavy rain, and thunderstorms to the region.



There’s even talk of the storm system spawning a derecho, a huge, fast-moving storm that brings rain, wind, hail, thunder, and lightning. Derechos can cause significant damage.

Getty Images has this crazy photo of lightning hitting the Willis Tower (formerly known as the Sears Tower) during a storm in Chicago on Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.