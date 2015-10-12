Here are the 11 craziest arline patents

Airbus A drawing of Airbus’s proposed mph Transatlantic jet

If you’re not rich enough to afford a private jet, or even to fly business class, taking a plane can be a very unpleasant experience.

Squeezed into a big metal tube, shoulder to shoulder with a stranger, flying isn’t most people’s cup of tea.

But aeroplane manufacturers are always trying to make things better and are constantly creating patents for potential new innovations.

Airbus for example, one of the biggest aerospace companies, recently told the Daily Mail that it files more than 600 patents per year.

Some will go into production, but most will never see the light of day. Many are completely wacky, and we decided to have a look. So here are some of the craziest, most off the wall patents ever designed for use on aircraft.

