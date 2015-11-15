7 of the most outrageous outfits from the Victoria's Secret fashion show

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show taped this week in New York City.

As per usual, the multimillion dollar was a total extravaganza.

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner made their runway debuts, and mainstays like Angels Behati Prinsloo and Alessandra Ambrosio were there, too.

These models will ultimately help Victoria’s Secret bring in billions of dollars in sales.

The outfits were ostentatious.

“Lingerie, at least on the runway, tends to reflect a minimal mood (you strip, literally, the layers away), but this was maximal in the extreme. We all know fashion is the costume we don for everyday life, and there’s no reason that kind of consideration shouldn’t extend all the way down to what goes underneath (it absolutely should), but the role play here was less idiosyncratic than campy,” Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times pointed out. “The vibe is overwhelmingly naughty maid.”

Check out 7 of the wildest ensembles. You can see even more when the show airs on December 8 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

1. Behati Prinsloo’s bohemian ensemble

The Angel (and wife of Maroon 5’s Adam Levine) literally spread the love with this outfit.

2. Elsa Hosk’s psychedelic outfit

Did you know that before she became one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels, she was a professional basketball player?

3. Lily Aldridge’s floral Fantasy Bra ensemble

That Fantasy Bra is no regular bejeweled piece of lingerie — it happens to be $US2 million.

4. Martha Hunt’s get-up, complete with these thigh-high boots

Karlie Kloss may have not strut the runway this year, but Taylor Swift still remains one degree away from the Angels — she’s pals with Angel Martha Hunt.

5. Lais Ribeiro

When Lais Ribeiro was just 18, she gave birth to her son. She’s incredibly close with him — and she balances motherhood with being a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

6. Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill is Victoria’s Secret’s youngest Angel — she’s just 19.

7. Kendall Jenner

Both Caitlyn and Kris Jenner were there to watch their daughter walk in the iconic fashion show.

