These are the craziest outfits at the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards are Sunday night.

As the stars begin to roll in to Madison Square Garden for the show, hosted by DJ Khaled, keep reading to see the most out-there looks that stars are wearing to this year’s show.

MTV star Farrah Abraham showed up dressed as Wonder Woman. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Internet celebrity Baddie Winkle came dressed up in an iconic Britney Spears' look. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ariana Grande's brother Frankie showed up with Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars dressed in some of the show's most iconic celebrity looks. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images NSync singer Lance Bass arrived with a message on the back of his blue blazer -- 'Love Trumps Hate.' Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Nick Cannon showed up in all white, complete with a turban. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld is wearing a rainbow of colours. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Singer and model Justine Skye is wearing a sea of tassels. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 2 Chainz is also going for a tassel look on his dress shirt. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Nicki Minaj is wearing a gorgeous navy blue gown with a lot of cut outs. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jaden Smith always likes to be original and his VMAs outfit sporting animals is no exception. Jamie McCarthy/VMAs Chance the Rapper looks like he's channeling a Super Mario's brother, but we're digging his Michael Jackson flair. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Cassie's going a bit more daring. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Diddy arrived on the white carpet in a kimono. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Alicia Keys showed up make-up free. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Open shirts are a big trend at the VMAs. Here's Catfish host Nev Schulman with his pregnant fiancée. Jamie McCarthy/Getty More to come ...

