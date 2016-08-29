These are the craziest outfits at the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards are Sunday night.
As the stars begin to roll in to Madison Square Garden for the show, hosted by DJ Khaled, keep reading to see the most out-there looks that stars are wearing to this year’s show.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ariana Grande's brother Frankie showed up with Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars dressed in some of the show's most iconic celebrity looks.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
NSync singer Lance Bass arrived with a message on the back of his blue blazer -- 'Love Trumps Hate.'
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/VMAs
Chance the Rapper looks like he's channeling a Super Mario's brother, but we're digging his Michael Jackson flair.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Open shirts are a big trend at the VMAs. Here's Catfish host Nev Schulman with his pregnant fiancée.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
