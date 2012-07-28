The 12 Most Ridiculous Moments From The Bizarrely Awesome Olympics Opening Ceremony

Photo: BBC

The Olympics Opening Ceremony is finished in London, and holy smokes was it crazy.It was a super-entertaining celebration of all things British — from the farm animals to music to Mr. Bean. The feel of it was the exact opposite of the Beijing Opening Ceremony — which was stunning, but in a very earnest way.



It was fun, above all else, which is probably what an Opening Ceremony ought to be.

We pulled out the 12 most ridiculous moments from the festivities — they include the Queen, corgis, and a 40-foot Voldemort.

