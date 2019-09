Wild stuff from former NFL player Dhani Jones, who tweeted out this photo of an isolated t-storm while he was flying in a plane above Queens.



“#stormcoming #nyc #isolated I’ve never seen a storm so concentrated. The power of mother nature!” he wrote.

Photo: Dhani Jones

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.