Crazy New York Rain Is Good News For Global Warming Activists

Surprise! It’s raining in NYC today.



If you don’t live in New York, and don’t follow anyone on Twitter who lives there, then you might not know it, but it’s been the summer of rain. People were complaining about excessive rain back in early May, and it hasn’t really stopped.

Why is it raining so much? We have no idea, and we don’t think anyone else does either. The weather is a stock market-like chaotic system. It walks as randomly as the town drunk, and sometimes it takes left turn after left turn after left turn after left turn.

The most maddening thing about rain (besides the wetness) is that there’s nobody to complain to. Crime, traffic, graffiti, taxes, etc… you can always find a politician to shake your fist at over a drink. Rain? Nobody. It literally is nobody’s fault.

Of course, the anti-global warming crowd are arguing that the rain is part of the “new normal.” No, it doesn’t technically constitute warming, but the climate change crowd is pretty good at incorporating everything into their thesis?

Dry spell? Climate change!

Hail? Climate change!

Cold temperatures? Climate change!

And so it goes with the rain. As it persists, more will be drawn to the idea that man-made global warming is the culprit — not necessarily because it makes sense — but because there’s no other satisfying answer. If it’s global warming, we can curse the oil companies, car companies, and recalcitrent politicians who won’t pass cap and trade. That satisfies our desire to get back at someone over this in a way nothing else does.

Bottom line: the longer it keeps raining, the better it is for the anti-global warming movement.

