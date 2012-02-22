PRESENTING: The 20 Craziest Players In The NBA

Photo: AP
The NBA is a personality-driven league.As a result, the trials and tribulations of its players are amplified, and the league is filled with more “crazy people” than any other sport.
Everyone has their own definition of “crazy.”
We’ll define it as instability either on or off that court in results in some confounding headline-making antics.
Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age: 28
Crazy anecdote: Arrested for having a shotgun in a guitar case slung over his back while driving a three-wheeled motorcycle.
Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age: 27
Crazy anecdote: He was 'banned for life' from the Korean Basketball League for making an obscene gesture at a ref last year.
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age: 26
Crazy anecdote: He doesn't have a bank account, and said, 'I just keep it,' when asked when he does with his money.
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age: 25
Crazy anecdote: He says he was once about to get carjacked, but the thief recognised him, so they went out to eat at McDonald's.
Team: New Jersey Nets
Age: 30
Crazy anecdote: He has a tattoo of Abe Lincoln on his Adam's apple. He thinks he's better than LeBron James. He got arrested for public intoxication after the NBA Finals. Take your pick.
Team: New York Knicks
Age: 26
Crazy anecdote: Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins tweeted this last night, 'Once interviewed JR Smith for pre-season story and stupidly asked how his summer went. 'All right,' he said. 'Got out of jail''
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age: 32
Crazy anecdote: He was once at a pickup basketball game in Queensbridge where a fellow player was stabbed with a wooden table leg and killed.
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age: 23
Crazy anecdote: He was fined $50,000 for smoking weed at the NBA's rookie symposium. And also went to rehab once.
Team: Boston Celtics
Age: 35
Crazy anecdote: He has a penchant for giving insane interviews. Like the one where he screamed at the ceiling after winning the NBA Finals. Or the one where he yelled 'bar fight!' over and over before realising he was being interviewed.
Team: Indiana Pacers
Age: 26
Crazy anecdote feature: The untamed rage the lies beneath his bulging eyes.
Team: Washington Wizards
Age: 24
Crazy anecdote: Once ran down the other end of the court while the rest of his team was on offence for no apparent reason.
Team: Sacramento Kings
Age: 21
Crazy anecdote: He was sent home from the team by coach Paul Westphal a week into the season. Then he demanded a trade. And then Westphal was fired... So Cousins basically got his coach fired.
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age: 35
Crazy anecdote: His most memorable fight (of which there were many) came when Shaq almost took his head off with a haymaker in 2002.
Team: Chicago Bulls
Age: 26
Crazy anecdote quote: 'I played dirty? OK. I'm just trying to win basketball games, man. It's the name of the game.'
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age: 31
Crazy anecdote: He once called out all the NBA groupies over Twitter and told them, 'No 1 would know any of u if u kept ur legs closed. B EZ tricks!!!'
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age: 33
Crazy anecdote: He demanded a 'mandatory' contract extension immediately after getting traded to Milwaukee. He is due $19.3 million over the next two seasons, and will be 35 in two years.
Team: Utah Jazz
Age: 35
Crazy anecdote: He once clotheslined Kobe Bryant. And now there are 275,000 Google search results for 'Raja Bell dirty.'
Team: Washington Wizards
Age: 25
Crazy anecdote: He complained about his role in the offence earlier this year. And by 'earlier' we mean immediately after the first game of the season.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.