PRESENTING: The 20 Craziest Players In The NBA

Tony Manfred
jr smith on the nuggets

Photo: AP

The NBA is a personality-driven league.As a result, the trials and tribulations of its players are amplified, and the league is filled with more “crazy people” than any other sport.

Everyone has their own definition of “crazy.”

We’ll define it as instability either on or off that court in results in some confounding headline-making antics.

Delonte West

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Age: 28

Crazy anecdote: Arrested for having a shotgun in a guitar case slung over his back while driving a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Ivan Johnson

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Age: 27

Crazy anecdote: He was 'banned for life' from the Korean Basketball League for making an obscene gesture at a ref last year.

Darko Milicic

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Age: 26

Crazy anecdote: He doesn't have a bank account, and said, 'I just keep it,' when asked when he does with his money.

Lou Williams

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 25

Crazy anecdote: He says he was once about to get carjacked, but the thief recognised him, so they went out to eat at McDonald's.

DeShawn Stevenson

Team: New Jersey Nets

Age: 30

Crazy anecdote: He has a tattoo of Abe Lincoln on his Adam's apple. He thinks he's better than LeBron James. He got arrested for public intoxication after the NBA Finals. Take your pick.

J.R. Smith

Team: New York Knicks

Age: 26

Crazy anecdote: Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins tweeted this last night, 'Once interviewed JR Smith for pre-season story and stupidly asked how his summer went. 'All right,' he said. 'Got out of jail''

Metta World Peace

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 32

Crazy anecdote: He was once at a pickup basketball game in Queensbridge where a fellow player was stabbed with a wooden table leg and killed.

Michael Beasley

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Age: 23

Crazy anecdote: He was fined $50,000 for smoking weed at the NBA's rookie symposium. And also went to rehab once.

Kevin Garnett

Team: Boston Celtics

Age: 35

Crazy anecdote: He has a penchant for giving insane interviews. Like the one where he screamed at the ceiling after winning the NBA Finals. Or the one where he yelled 'bar fight!' over and over before realising he was being interviewed.

Gilbert Arenas

Team: Free agent (zero)

Age: 30

Crazy anecdote: Once pulled a gun on a teammate in the locker room.

Chris Anderson

Team: Denver Nuggets

Age: 33

Crazy anecdote: He looks crazy.

Tyler Hansbrough

Team: Indiana Pacers

Age: 26

Crazy anecdote feature: The untamed rage the lies beneath his bulging eyes.

Javale McGee

Team: Washington Wizards

Age: 24

Crazy anecdote: Once ran down the other end of the court while the rest of his team was on offence for no apparent reason.

DeMarcus Cousins

Team: Sacramento Kings

Age: 21

Crazy anecdote: He was sent home from the team by coach Paul Westphal a week into the season. Then he demanded a trade. And then Westphal was fired... So Cousins basically got his coach fired.

Brad Miller

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Age: 35

Crazy anecdote: His most memorable fight (of which there were many) came when Shaq almost took his head off with a haymaker in 2002.

Joakim Noah

Team: Chicago Bulls

Age: 26

Crazy anecdote quote: 'I played dirty? OK. I'm just trying to win basketball games, man. It's the name of the game.'

Matt Barnes

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 31

Crazy anecdote: He once called out all the NBA groupies over Twitter and told them, 'No 1 would know any of u if u kept ur legs closed. B EZ tricks!!!'

Stephen Jackson

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Age: 33

Crazy anecdote: He demanded a 'mandatory' contract extension immediately after getting traded to Milwaukee. He is due $19.3 million over the next two seasons, and will be 35 in two years.

Raja Bell

Team: Utah Jazz

Age: 35

Crazy anecdote: He once clotheslined Kobe Bryant. And now there are 275,000 Google search results for 'Raja Bell dirty.'

Andray Blatche

Team: Washington Wizards

Age: 25

Crazy anecdote: He complained about his role in the offence earlier this year. And by 'earlier' we mean immediately after the first game of the season.

