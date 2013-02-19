Ridiculous NBA Fashion Made A Huge Comeback At All-Star Weekend

Photo: @russwest44

It’s been a quiet year in the NBA fashion world, with players failing to shock and appall fans like they did during last year’s playoffs.But we saw a big comeback this weekend at the All-Star game in Houston.



There were some straight-up absurd outfits — including a gold porcelain bow-tie, a leather-sleeved sweater, and a giraffe-inspired suit.

