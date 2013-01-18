The 15 Most Outrageous Men's Looks From The European Runways

Melissa Stanger
Fashion Week, Men's, London, Milan

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The men’s Fashion Week shows are coming to an end in London and Milan.We’ve seen some brilliant new collections from the world’s top designers that are changing the meaning of fashion and the industry.

But we’ve also seen some truly outrageous collections, from entire thick-knitted outfits to lingerie for men.

Here are 15 of the most bizarre men’s looks we’ve seen on the runway.

The new collection from Topman Design seems perfect for Siberian prisoners.

The Topman collection also includes a modern version of the Catholic school girl uniform, only all in red. And for men.

Most men love sexy lingerie — but not for themselves. Here's Donatella Versace's attempt to get men to wear lingerie.

Remember dickies? DSquared2 brought them back with this look — only this tux bib is worn on the outside.

This look from Richard Nicoll reminds us of Justin Timberlake's late '90s 'N Sync attire.

Richard Nicoll also sent out this Tin Man-inspired look.

Enrico Coveri's hot pink suit comes with a dead thing.

Etro brings us a coat made by a '60s acid trip. Tiger shoes sold separately.

Forgive my ignorance, John Richmond, but aren't sweaters meant to insulate? At least the black leather skirt will keep this model warm.

From Moschino, a suit for the modern gent. Why live in the city when you can wear it instead?

A look from Umit Benan—Help! I'm being robbed by a sleepwalking burglar!

Aww, here's the burglar's first-day-of-school look.

And his daily crossword puzzle look.

Twins! And now it's a sleepover.

Straight from London Fashion Week.

