The 15 Most Outrageous Men's Looks From The European Runways

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The men’s Fashion Week shows are coming to an end in London and Milan.We’ve seen some brilliant new collections from the world’s top designers that are changing the meaning of fashion and the industry.



But we’ve also seen some truly outrageous collections, from entire thick-knitted outfits to lingerie for men.

Here are 15 of the most bizarre men’s looks we’ve seen on the runway.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.