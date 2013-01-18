The 15 Most Outrageous Men's Looks From The European Runways

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
The men’s Fashion Week shows are coming to an end in London and Milan.We’ve seen some brilliant new collections from the world’s top designers that are changing the meaning of fashion and the industry.
But we’ve also seen some truly outrageous collections, from entire thick-knitted outfits to lingerie for men.
Here are 15 of the most bizarre men’s looks we’ve seen on the runway.
The Topman collection also includes a modern version of the Catholic school girl uniform, only all in red. And for men.
Most men love sexy lingerie — but not for themselves. Here's Donatella Versace's attempt to get men to wear lingerie.
Remember dickies? DSquared2 brought them back with this look — only this tux bib is worn on the outside.
Forgive my ignorance, John Richmond, but aren't sweaters meant to insulate? At least the black leather skirt will keep this model warm.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.