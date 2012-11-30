The 25 Craziest Things Mario Balotelli Has Ever Done

Photo: ESPN

It’s been a relatively quiet season for Mario Balotelli.After breaking out at Euro 2012, he has barely played for Manchester City.



But he scored his first goal of the year last weekend, and celebrated in perfect Mario fashion — getting a creepy Genghis Khan quote tattooed on his chest.

In addition to the impromptu tattoo, Balotelli has also thrown darts at youth players, given a homeless man $1,000, and confronted a little boy’s bully at school.

