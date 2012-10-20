Japanese Juggler Has Us Rethinking Everything We Thought We Knew About Juggling

Here’s a neat video out of the 2012 Japanese Juggling Festival.



We’re far from juggling experts, but this strikes us as a bit more avant garde than your traditional tri-ball method. Rather than fighting the physics of air and gravity like regular jugglers, he’s fighting the contours of his own body.

This is long, six minutes long. So if you’re rushed for time we’d recommend skipping straight to the 3:00-mark when he starts rolling two balls at once along his arms and neck.

But if you have a few minutes to burn it’s worth it. Also, stick around for the very end when the crowd goes bonkers (via Devour).

UPDATE:

A commenter points out this this is “contact juggling” and it has been around for a while. Cool!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

