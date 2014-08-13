11 Crazy-Interesting Facts About Google

Jillian D'Onfro, Dylan Love
Larry PageGetty / Justin SullivanGoogle CEO Larry Page

Google tackles so many different things all at once that at times it’s hard to keep track, or even fully comprehend it.

A Quora user posed a straightforward question: What are some mind-blowing facts about Google?

We’ve plucked out our favourite facts from that list and other sources to bring you this selection of surprising tidbits.

Google takes over 200 factors into account before delivering you the best results to any query in a fraction of a second.

There are more than 2 million Google searches per second.

Google takes on moonshots projects that could change the world for millions of people. However, it also takes on important projects that only matter to a small number of people: In 2012, Google introduced the Cherokee language in Gmail.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin made the first Google Doodle in August 1998. They were heading to Burning Man in the Nevada desert, and wanted people to know where the Google crew would be for a few days, so they added the festival's logo.

In 2013, about 91% of Google's $US55.5 billion revenue came from advertising alone.

$55,519

Google's search index is more than 100 million gigabytes in size. It would take 100,000 one-terabyte personal drives to contain the same amount of data.

Google has photographed more than 5 million miles of road for its Street View maps.

