11 Crazy-Interesting Facts About Google

Getty / Justin SullivanGoogle CEO Larry Page
Google tackles so many different things all at once that at times it’s hard to keep track, or even fully comprehend it.
A Quora user posed a straightforward question: What are some mind-blowing facts about Google?
We’ve plucked out our favourite facts from that list and other sources to bring you this selection of surprising tidbits.
Google takes over 200 factors into account before delivering you the best results to any query in a fraction of a second.
Google takes on moonshots projects that could change the world for millions of people. However, it also takes on important projects that only matter to a small number of people: In 2012, Google introduced the Cherokee language in Gmail.
Larry Page and Sergey Brin made the first Google Doodle in August 1998. They were heading to Burning Man in the Nevada desert, and wanted people to know where the Google crew would be for a few days, so they added the festival's logo.
Google's search index is more than 100 million gigabytes in size. It would take 100,000 one-terabyte personal drives to contain the same amount of data.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.