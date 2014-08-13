11 Crazy-Interesting Facts About Google

Google tackles so many different things all at once that at times it’s hard to keep track, or even fully comprehend it.

A Quora user posed a straightforward question: What are some mind-blowing facts about Google?

We’ve plucked out our favourite facts from that list and other sources to bring you this selection of surprising tidbits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.