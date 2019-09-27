Inside the controversial 70-year journey to build Crazy Horse, the world's largest monument that still isn't finished

Andy Clark / Reuters A workman is dwarfed by the carved face of Lakota warrior Crazy Horse standing 90 feet tall in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

In 1948, work began on a sculpture in South Dakota to honour Native American warrior Crazy Horse.

Polish American sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski designed the sculpture, thinking it would take 30 years to build.

It’s now been 71 years, and it’s not nearly finished.

The finished version will be 563 feet high and 641 feet long and show a Native American warrior with long hair sitting on horseback.

Some people are concerned the memorial is now as much about the Ziolkowski family as it is about honouring a Native American hero.

Here’s the story behind the decades long process to build the world’s largest memorial.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The world’s largest monument is also one of the world’s slowest to build.

In South Dakota, 70 years have passed since one man – and later his family – began to sculpt Crazy Horse, a famous Native American figure, into a granite mountain.

In September, the New Yorker took a look at the lengthy sculpting process and controversies around the monument. Some say the project’s construction has become more about sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski and his family, who have devoted their lives to the sculpture, rather than focusing on the Native Americans it’s meant to honour.

Ziolkowski spent his life working on the granite, but he did not live to even see the finished face. “Go slowly, so you do it right,” he told his second wife. He thought it would take 30 years. It’s now been 71 years, and it’s far from finished.

Here’s what the sculpture is like so far, and why finishing it is taking so long.

In South Dakota’s Black Hills region, 5,000 square miles of mountains and Penderosa pines, is the unfinished outline of the world’s largest statue.

Wikimedia Black Hills from Harney Peak.

Source: Los Angeles Times

Over the last 70 years the granite mountain, once called Thunderhead Mountain, has been shaped by dynamite and bulldozers. It’s slowly taken shape, but it’s far from finished.

Wikimedia View of the Crazy Horse Memorial in 2010, still showing some outlines of the finished monument, which Korczak painted at the beginning of the work in 1951

Source: CNN

The memorial is based on eye-witness accounts of a Native American called Crazy Horse.

Crazy Horse is famous for being one of the leaders in a victory against the US army in the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876. He’s also known for his humility, and some people have questioned whether he would have liked having a replica the size of a mountain.

There aren’t any photos of Crazy Horse, so the sculpture is a symbolic portrait.

Wikimedia A monument dedicated to Crazy Horse’s memory.

Source: The New Yorker

When it’s done, a long-haired granite warrior, sitting astride a horse, will point Southeast. There lies a plot of land where many Native Americans are buried. It will be 563 feet high and 641 feet long.

Andy Clark / Reuters Here is a scale model of the carving of Lakota warrior Crazy Horse.

Sources: Reuters, The Guardian, Los Angeles Times

Just 17 miles away are the presidential profiles of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln carved into Mt. Rushmore.

Scott Olson/Getty Mt. Rushmore.

The idea for the memorial was in response to the tribute to white American leaders. The Crazy Horse carving will dwarf them when it is done.

If the president’s heads were all stacked on top of each other, by comparison, they’d reach just over halfway on Crazy Horse.

In 1939, Korcaz Ziolkowski, a Polish-American sculptor who had worked on Mt. Rushmore, was contacted by Chief Henry Standing Bear, a Lakota local elder.

Standing Bear wrote to Ziolkowski after a sculpture he’d made won first prize at the New York World Fair in 1939. Standing Bear said there needed to be a Native American memorial in response to Mt Rushmore.

“My fellow chiefs and I would like the white man to know that the red man has great heroes also,” he said.

Ziolkowski wasn’t his first choice, he’d contacted Gutzon Borglum, who carved Mt Rushmore in 1931, but he never heard back. Ziolkowski’s own time working on the Mt. Rushmore sculpture was short-lived. He stepped away from the project after clashing with the sculptor’s son.

When Ziolkowski started work in 1948, he had less than $US200. He also had to deal with no roads, water, or electricity.

To climb the mountain, he had to use a treacherous 741-step wooden staircase. Despite having little money, he refused to accept funding from the federal government because of disagreements stemming from how it handled the funding for Mt. Rushmore.

Ziolkowski was consumed by the project, and his first wife divorced him because of it.

Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Family of sculptor Korcrak Ziolkowski, who created the Crazy Horse Mountain Memorial, 1975.

But in 1950, he married Ruth Ross, who had come to South Dakota two years earlier to volunteer on the project.

The wedding was on Thanksgiving, so he didn’t need to take an extra day off from sculpting the mountain.

They had a large family – 10 children, seven of whom went onto work on the enormous project. Ziolkowski was always honest about his focus on the sculpture. He told his wife she would always come second to it, and his children would come third. He also said that if his children left, they shouldn’t bother to come back.

According to Ross, Ziolkowski felt like the US army had done a “terrible wrong” to the Native Americans and wanted to right that as best he could.

Denver Post / Getty Here he uses his 70-ton bulldozer to clear a hole in the mountain for the space between horse and warrior.

Source: Reuters

He worked alone for years to sculpt the mountain. In comparison, Mt. Rushmore had 400 workers, and $US1 million of funding.

Carl Iwasaki / Getty Sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski watching as part of the rock face is dynamited so he can begin a sculpture there in 1959.

The Mt. Rushmore monument took a quick 14 years to build in comparison, though it’s only on one side of Mt. Rushmore while Ziolkowski wanted to carve up the entire mountain.

For extra income, he set up a dairy farm and a sawmill as he continued to carve the gigantic sculptire. The work came at a physical cost. He had four spinal operations, a heart bypass, and many broken bones.

In a 1977 interview, he acknowledged his ego.

David Cupp / The Denver Post / Getty Korczak Ziolkowski uses his hat to protect himself from the wind on the mountain he’s making into a monument to Crazy Horse.

After nearly thirty years of work, Ziolkowski told “60 Minutes” that while he knew he was egotistical, he also believed he could pull it off.

Five years later, in 1982, Ziolkowski died without completing his project. His last wish was that his family carry on the mission.

Andy Clark / Reuters Here is his son, Casimir Ziolkowski, in front of the memorial.

He was buried at the base of the sculpture. Ross and his children took over construction of the rest.

Ruth became chief executive of the memorial and told NPR that nothing was impossible as long as you were willing to work hard and pay the price.

Andy Clark / Reuters Ruth, wife of self taught sculpture Korczak Ziolowski points to work that has been completed on the Crazy Horse Monument in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Source: NPR

In 1998, 50 years after beginning work on the memorial, Crazy Horse’s head was unveiled. It is 87 feet high and 58 feet wide, with eyes that are 17 feet apart.

Andy Clark / Reuters A workman is dwarfed by the carved face of Lakota warrior Crazy Horse standing 90 feet (27-meters) tall in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Sources: Los Angeles Times, CBS News, Los Angeles Times

The sculpture has been used to celebrate special events like the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Since 2005, there have been laser shows against the mountain, and visitors can also watch dynamite explosions.

Andy Clark / Reuters Nighttime explosions light up the Crazy Horse Monument in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Sources: The New Yorker, Los Angeles Times

After the unveiling of the face, work has steadily continued, but there aren’t many people actually working on the mountain. As of 2007, there were four drilling and blasting workers and one foreman.

Wikimedia Crazy Horse Memorial.

Source: Los Angeles Times

The process has moved slowly for several reasons. Every year, in the summer, visitors and electrical storms slow things down. Most of the sculpting gets done in fall and winter.

Jean-Marc Giboux / Liaison A thunderstorm brews above the Badland National Park August in Black Hills, South Dakota.

But in the winter blizzards slow work, too. And the mountain’s high iron content, which makes the rock hard, has delayed work.

Funding has also been an ongoing issue. While the family won’t accept money from the federal government, which has offered twice, it gets donations and admission fees from the millions of tourists that have visited.

The LIFE Images Collection / Getty Sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski entertaining tourists at his home in 1959.

Tourists have been visiting the monument for years. And now there’s more on offer to tourists than just the family house – there’s a 40,000 square foot visitor centre with a museum, restaurant, and gift shop. There are also plans to build a university and medical centre.

Tourists are charged $US30 per car to enter the memorial area. And for $US125 they can go to the top and explore what will one day be Crazy Horse’s outstretched arm.

Andy Clark / Reuters A visitor to the Crazy Horse Monument takes a close look.

In 2018, the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation brought in $US12.5 million in admission and donations.

There’s also been some discomfort around a non-Native American family profiting from a history that isn’t theirs.

Jim Bradford, a Native American former state senator, told the New Yorker that the project first felt like a dedication to his people, but now seems more like a business.

“All of a sudden, one non-Indian family has become millionaires off our people,” he said.

At one point, a video shown at the monument’s tourist centre claimed that Ziolkowski was born the day Crazy Horse died, in an attempt to strengthen the link between them. It also said that Native Americans believed Crazy Horse’s spirit was roaming until it found Ziolkowski, who became his host.

But the dates were disputed, and the tourist centre no longer includes those details in the video.

It now focuses more heavily on Henry Standing Bear. But the film doesn’t include anything about a letter Standing Bear sent to Ziolkowski, which said that the project should be entirely under his own direction.

Even though Chief Henry Standing Bear, a Lakota chief, first came up with the idea for the monument, some Native Americans don’t think it’s a good thing.

Wikimedia Chief Henry Standing Bear.

The difference between the Crazy Horse project now and how it was originally envisioned has caused friction within the Native American community.

Tim Giago, founder of Native Sun News, said he had never heard of a single Native American say they were proud of the mountain…

Source: CNN

…While in 2001, activist Russel Means said the carving was an insult to Native Americans and that it was comparable to someone going to Israel and carving up Mount Zion…

Source: Reuters

…But Seth Big Crow, who is related to Crazy Horse, said that the monument could be America’s answer to the Easter Island statues.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

“Maybe 300 or 400 years from now, everything will be gone, we’ll all be gone, and they will be the four faces in the Black Hills and the statue there symbolizing the Native Americans who were here at one time,” he told Voice of America.

In 2018, Terry DeRouchy, who works at the memorial’s visitor services, said that Crazy Horse’s hand, arm, shoulder, hairline, and the top of the horse’s head should be done within the next 15 years.

Wikimedia Crazy Horse Monument Welcome Centre.

Source: The Telegraph

Yet there’s no deadline for finishing the whole memorial, and Ziolkowski’s advice to his wife Ruth, “Go slowly, so you do it right,” is still relevant.

Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Sculptor Korcrak Ziolkowski the artist who created the Crazy Horse Mountain Memorial, South Dakota, 1975.

Source: NPR

When it is finally finished, the memorial will be just under four times the height of the Statue of Liberty, and far bigger than any individual.

Andy Clark / Reuters A workman walks under what will one day be the pointing arm of the Lakota warrior.

Source: The New Yorker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.