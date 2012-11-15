12 Surprising Anecdotes About Hope Solo In The Wake Of Her Shock Wedding

Photo: AP

Hope Solo got married to ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens yesterday.Given Stevens’ criminal record, and the fact that they were only dating for two months, it was a huge shock.



How did one of the most recognisable female athletes in the country end up with one of the most infamous football players of the last decade?

In her book, “Solo: A Memoir of Hope,” Solo writes about her rough childhood, her checkered dating history, and her clashes with coaches and teammates. She makes it clear that she’s far from a clean-cut “role model” that some people make her out to be.

We read the book this summer and pulled out 12 surprising anecdotes that explain where she comes from and who she is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.