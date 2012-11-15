12 Surprising Anecdotes About Hope Solo In The Wake Of Her Shock Wedding

Photo: AP
Hope Solo got married to ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens yesterday.Given Stevens’ criminal record, and the fact that they were only dating for two months, it was a huge shock.
How did one of the most recognisable female athletes in the country end up with one of the most infamous football players of the last decade?
In her book, “Solo: A Memoir of Hope,” Solo writes about her rough childhood, her checkered dating history, and her clashes with coaches and teammates. She makes it clear that she’s far from a clean-cut “role model” that some people make her out to be.
We read the book this summer and pulled out 12 surprising anecdotes that explain where she comes from and who she is.
Solo's father Gerry was homeless and constantly in trouble with the law. One afternoon he picked up Hope and her brother without their mother knowing and took them on a trip to Seattle.
Hope's mother contacted the police, and a few days later Gerry was arrested in a Seattle bank.
Not only was her father homeless, her mother struggled with alcoholism and her brother was always in trouble at school.
The family also had money troubles. They were evicted after Gerry was sent to prison, and in her teen years, Hope's mother and step-father told her she should quit the national travel soccer team she was playing for because it was too expensive.
Eventually, community members pitched in and paid Hope's travel expenses.
There's lots of little instances where Hope gets wild in this book.
One time, the US was holding a training camp in southern California when Hope and a friend drove to Vegas, partied through the night, and then drove back for training the next day without sleeping.
Hope had her 'first love' when she was in high school.
It ended when he cheated on her with one of the 'popular girls.'
Hope says she saw the popular girl a few weeks later and said, 'Hey. You're a f**king sl**,' before punching her in the face.
Hope says Maksim Chmerkovskiy was consistently rough with her during practice.
One time, she alleges that he ended up slapping her in the face while trying to put her head in the correct position.
Hope claims the DWTS producers asked her if she wanted a different partner, but she said no.
Here's what she wrote about him:
'If I had made a list of all the people I thought might coach the national team, Greg Ryan would probably have been dead last. ... He mostly faded into the background, rarely talking and never taking charge at practice. If he had any leadership skills or technical savvy, I never saw it.'
According to Solo, Wambach told coach Greg Ryan to bench Hope in the 2007 World Cup semifinal against Brazil -- a game that the US went on to lose 4-0.
After Hope lashed out at the decision in a postgame interview, Wambach turned against her and the two rarely interacted.
But during World Cup 2011, the two players gained a mutual respect for each other and eventually reached what Solo calls a 'detente.'
She was adamant that ESPN shouldn't put a picture of her watering the grass in the Body Issue. They did anyway
A French girl kept flirting with her, so eventually Hope gave in and kissed her.
Here's how Hope describes it:
'I'd had gay teammates throughout my career -- I thought maybe I should see their side of things. So we made out. Interesting but not life-changing. I was straight.'
She missed her graduation from the University of Washington — where Stevens also went — to play for the Philadelphia Charge of the WUSA
After her 2007 outburst at Greg Ryan's decision to bench her, the team totally cast her out.
She wasn't allowed to eat meals with the team. Players once ran out of an elevator after Hope got on. And she even had to take a different flight home from China after the World Cup.
