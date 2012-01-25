Crazy High Gas Prices Could Hit The Windy City By Memorial Day

GasBuddy just released its first Annual Gasoline Price Outlook 2012 report, serving up its predictions for gas prices in the U.S.



The news isn’t all that great. The site concluded that median gas prices in the country are expected to peak in May at an average of $3.95 per gallon.

And by Memorial Day, Chicago drivers will shell out as much as $4.95 at the pump — the highest of 20 major cities selected by GasBuddy. Prices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, and Columbus won’t trail too far behind.

The following chart and graph show how gas prices are expected to fluctuate in the U.S. during the year:

Photo: GasBuddy / blog.gasbuddy.com

Photo: GasBuddy / blog.gasbuddy.com

Don’t fret, you can still save at the pump. Check out the 15 apps that can save you gas money >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.