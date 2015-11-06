The 7 coolest things we've seen come out of the new 'Halo' game thus far

The new “Halo” game on Xbox One, “Halo 5: Guardians,” has barely been out for a week, but it’s already got a Reddit forum full of madness created by players.

What kind of madness? This kind of madness!



And that’s just the tip of the intergalactic war iceberg! Join us below for a smattering of some of the coolest stuff we’ve seen come out of “Halo 5: Guardians” thus far.

In one game mode called ‘Warzone,’ players must defend a ‘core’ from being destroyed by the opposing team. This team tried using a Warthog vehicle with a mounted turret to stop their opponents. Bad idea!

During a match of that same game mode, one player was creeping on a launch pad when he’s accidentally shot into the sky. Thankfully, this is a blessing in disguise since he’s able to smash the ground from 50 feet up, much to the chagrin of an enemy player.

Sometimes, amazing things happen in ‘Halo’ by accident. Sometimes, you’re just trying to drive around in a Ghost when you drive over something and your vehicle flips out.

Something similarly amazing happened to one player during the game’s single-player campaign mode. And they nailed the landing!

Isn’t it the worst when some sneaky enemy player ganks your Ghost? In this case, it was a blessing in disguise. Say goodbye to that jerk who stole your sweet ride!

In similarly delightful fashion, one player was being assassinated by an enemy combatant when his buddy rolled up and stopped it hard with a single punch.

And let’s just seeing that ridiculous tank slam one more time. Who doesn’t like seeing tanks getting punched into space? Jerks, that’s who.

