These 5 bizarre 'Game of Thrones' theories prove fans are desperate for a new book

When George R.R. Martin published “A Game of Thrones” nearly 20 years ago, the humble author had no way of knowing the monster he created. Now Martin has gained millions of fans, all of whom are dying to learn the fates of their favourite characters.

“The Winds of Winter” — Martin’s sixth book in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series — has been in the works since 2010, but there’s no official release date yet. To pass the time, fans binge-watch the show or re-read the books earnestly looking for anything they may have missed.

And boy do they dig deep. Some theories are highly plausible (like “R+L=J”) but others are downright ludicrous. More than anything, the ideas prove fans are getting desperate for discussion topics.

We’ve gathered some of the most entertaining fan theories out there. As we wait anxiously for news of “The Winds of Winter,” let us relish in the ridiculousness presented by the fans who leave no stone un-turned.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones,” including major speculation for both the books and show.

Roose Bolton is an eternal skin-changer. HBO This theory can be found on Reddit and YouTube, both of which have thorough explanations. The idea is straightforward enough: Roose Bolton is an immortal creature who magically wears the skin of others in order to continuously rule over House Bolton. Did we lose you? Let's back up. Roose Bolton is the father of Ramsay Bolton, and the lord of the Dreadfort. He's best known for his brutal betrayal of Robb Stark, having orchestrated the Red Wedding along with the Lannisters. Several minor descriptors of him (appears ageless and has 'ice chips' for eyes) have led to this somewhat insane idea that Roose is an immortal humanoid. Some say vampire, others say he's a descendant of the White Walkers. The sigil of House Bolton is a flayed man. According to the theory, Roose skins men (typically his offspring with similar coloured eyes) and takes on their identity using some kind of blood magic. Many have come to refer to this as the Bolt-On theory -- which suggests he 'bolts on' the skin of others. Fans point to the Faceless Men (assassins who literally wear the faces of strangers as a disguise) for precedence. The Lannister kitten Ser Pounce is Azor Ahai. AltShiftX/YouTube Popular 'Game of Thrones' YouTuber Alt Shift X made a seven-minute-long video showcasing how Tommen Baratheon's cat Ser Pounce could be the hero of the series. The prophesied hero Azor Ahai (also referred to as the 'prince that was promised') is thought to be the main person who will save the realm from the White Walkers and restore justice in the world. Fans have picked apart this prophecy, guessing it could be Daenerys, Jon Snow, or even Jaime Lannister. But this analysis takes the cake. Alt Shift X is perfectly self-aware of the ridiculousness of it all, but that doesn't stop him from breaking down context clues and laying out every possible clue tying Ser Pounce to Azor Ahai. Starting with the kitten's potential parentage, and leading into timelines of his birth and ability to wield a tiny Valyrian steel dagger, the theory is both adorable and entertaining. It's worth the watch. The High Septon is actually Howland Reed. HBO The current High Septon (also called High Sparrow) is an unconventional leader, to say the least. He seems determined to bring down Cersei Lannister's corrupt reign and restore justice to the lands of Westeros. Some fans believe there must be more to this man than meets the eye, but others think he may in fact be someone else entirely. Enter: Howland Reed. Book readers know Howland as one of Ned Stark's closest friends and allies, and the leader of House Reed. Howland has yet to be seen in the show, but we've met his children Meera and Jojen (they accompanied Bran and Hodor north of the the Wall). The theory assumes Howland would want revenge on the Lannisters -- Cersei, to be specific -- for executing Ned and betraying the realm. However, it's quite extreme to think Howland would have laid in wait for nearly two decades, only to emerge in the elaborate disguise of a humble priest with a cult following. The evidence is thin -- resting on a few similar descriptors between the High Sparrow and Meera Reed and other vague context clues. Both the High Sparrow and Meera are described as small and thin, with their hair knotted in a bun. The most compelling part of this is the idea that someone in a very powerful position is a Stark loyalist. Howland Reed is also assumed to know Jon Snow's true parentage, and being High Septon would make it easy to reveal Jon's claim to the throne without backlash. For full details, watch Alt Shift X's video on the theory. Ned is alive and warged into his sword. HBO Ned Stark's death remains one of the most shocking turn of events in 'Game of Thrones.' He was the main protagonist, the good guy everyone rooted for in season one. It's unsurprising fans would grasp for a way in which he may have survived. We know from the books that all Stark children posses the ability to warg -- transfer their minds into the bodies of nearby animals and people. But could Ned Stark have been a warg? On the same level of amusement as 'Ser Pounce is Azor Ahai,' one theory that gets tossed around from time to time is that Ned Stark warged into his sword, Ice, before he was killed. Totally logical, right? The kicker on this one is that Tywin Lannister had Ice melted down and reforged into two swords. If Ned was living inside the sword, he suffered death twice, now lives in two separate swords. Tyrion is the son of Daenerys and Drogo. HBO Titled 'D+D=T: A never before seen theory,' Reddit user xyseth lays out a magnum opus of hilarity. 'If nothing makes sense, don't worry,' the post begins. 'It will make 137% perfect sense in a moment.' Will it? The theory goes on to state (using a lot of Greek tragedy as reference points) Tyrion is the son of Daenerys and Khal Drogo, and through the power of time-travel he was artificially implanted in Joanna Lannister's womb. Oh, and the end-game here is that Tyrion is going to marry Daenerys, who is actually his mother. Gross. The succinct version is this: Tyrion is Rhaego, Daenerys' still-born child. A fire priestess 'created a rift in spacetime to do a foetus-swap, making Rhaego and Tyrion the same person, and creating a prophecy where he becomes destined to marry Dany, his mother.' One response to this idea says it all: 'Absolutely, outrageously incredible. It's almost entirely hot garbage, but I felt compelled to read on. Aimed for the moon, landed in the asylum.'

