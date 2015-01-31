10 Crazy Facts About Russia [Infographic]

Skye Gould, Elena Holodny

Back in 1939, Winston Churchill famously remarked that Russia was “a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.”

For most people, his words ring true to this day.


Although Russia is the largest country in the world and has the eighth-largest GDP, little is widely known about the nation and its culture.

To help you out with that, we’ve put together a handy little infographic with 10 of the craziest facts about the Russian language, culture, and politics.

Crazy russia factsSkye Gould/Business Insider

But if that’s not nearly enough crazy facts about Russia for you, you can also check out…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.