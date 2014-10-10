Words With Friends Is Five Years Old -- Here Are Some Crazy Facts About The Game

It’s been five years since Zynga launched its wildly popular word-puzzle game, Words With Friends.

Since then, more than 7.7 billion games have been played, scoring a total of 1.2 trillion points. According to Zynga’s calculations, if you received a dollar for every point scored on Words With Friends, you’d be a millionaire in just two minutes.

More than 58 billion words have been played in five years — the word that has been played the most is “qi,” and it’s been played more than 1 billion times.

The company is also launching a revamped version of the game on Thursday, in a separate app called New Words With Friends. The new app includes Dictionary.com integration and a swipe-to-match feature that helps players find ideal opponents.

To celebrate the anniversary and the launch of the new app, Zynga shared this infographic with some more interesting stats on the game:

