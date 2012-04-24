16 Facts About Walmart That Will Blow Your Mind

Walmart storefront in Mexico

Photo: Walmart corporate

More than one-fifth of Walmart stores worldwide are currently in Mexico, which is now at the the centre of a massive bribery scandal following a damning New York Times article that alleges over $24 million in payments to aid the retailers rapid expansion in the country. If the allegations are true, it will be a massive blow to a company that has received credit for ethical behaviour while staking its claim as the largest company in the world.



