16 Facts About Walmart That Will Blow Your Mind

More than one-fifth of Walmart stores worldwide are currently in Mexico, which is now at the the centre of a massive bribery scandal following a damning New York Times article that alleges over $24 million in payments to aid the retailers rapid expansion in the country. If the allegations are true, it will be a massive blow to a company that has received credit for ethical behaviour while staking its claim as the largest company in the world.
Wal-Mart registered more sales in 2012 — $443 billion — than Norway's GPD. If Walmart were a country, it would be the 25th largest economy in the world.
In 2011, Walmart's Mexican unit (see huge scandal) reported total sales of 379 billion pesos or about $29 billion.
Each week, Walmart serves more than 200 million customers at more than 9,600 retail outlets in 28 countries.
In 2010, CEO Michael Duke's annual salary of $35 million earned him more in an hour than his employees earned in an entire year working for $8.75/hour.
China's exports to Walmart accounted for 11% of the growth of the total U.S. trade deficit with China between 2001 and 2006.
If Walmart's more than 900 million square feet of retail space were spread out over one place it would take up roughly 34 miles — about 1.5 times the size of Manhattan.
The Walton family has given away about 2% of its net worth to charity — Bill Gates is giving away 48% of his net worth and Warren Buffet 78% of his net worth.
An additional Walmart Supercenter per 100,000 residents increases average BMI by 0.25 units and the obesity rate by 2.4%.
Roughly 4,700 (about 90%) of international stores operate under a banner other than Walmart, including Walmex in Mexico, Asda in the UK, Seiyu in Japan, and Best Price in India.
