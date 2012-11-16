18 Facts About Walmart That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: Walmart
Walmart announced its third quarter financial results this morning. The discount retailer reported earnings of $1.08 per share, which was slightly better than what analysts were expecting.Sales climbed 3.4 per cent year-over-year to $113.9 billion, but this number was expected to be higher.
But there’s no question that the company continues to be one of the most powerful businesses in the world.
Walmart has come a long way since Sam Walton opened the first discount store in Rogers, Arkansas 50 years ago.
So just how big has the multinational discount retailer become?
In fiscal year 2012, Wal-Mart registered approximately $444 billion in sales, which is $20 billion more than Austria's GDP. If Walmart were a country, it would be the 26th largest economy in the world.
Walmart has more employees worldwide — 2.2 million — than the population of Houston. The mega-retailer employs 1.4 million people in the U.S. alone.
Each week, Walmart serves more than 200 million customers at more than 10,400 stores in 27 countries.
In 2010, CEO Michael Duke's annual salary of $35 million earned him more in an hour than a full-time employee makes in an entire year.
China's exports to Walmart accounted for 11 per cent of the growth of the total U.S. trade deficit with China between 2001 and 2006.
If Walmart's more than 900 million square feet of retail space were spread out over one place it would take up roughly 34 miles, which is about 1.5 times the size of Manhattan.
The Walton family has given away about 2 per cent of its net worth to charity — Bill Gates is giving away 48 per cent of his net worth and Warren Buffet 78 per cent of his net worth.
An additional Walmart Supercenter per 100,000 residents increases average BMI by 0.25 units and the obesity rate by 2.4 per cent.
Roughly 4,700 (about 90 per cent) of international stores operate under a banner other than Walmart, including Walmex in Mexico, Asda in the UK, Seiyu in Japan, and Best Price in India.
