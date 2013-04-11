17 Crazy Things You Never Knew About The Masters

The Masters is one of the most unusual events in sports.

It’s all about tradition, and it’s defined by a set of odd rules and customs that just doesn’t exist outside of Augusta National.

It’s great.

We compiled the oddest traditions that make the Masters and Augusta one of a kind.

Food prices are ridiculous low

Tickets are dirty cheap, only $250 for a four-day pass. But you have to win a lottery to buy them

Caddys have to wear these goofy white jumpsuits

There are only allowed to be four minutes of commercials per hour on the broadcast

You can't even apply to be a member at Augusta

It's nearly impossible to become a member at Augusta.

You have to be be nominated by a current Augusta member, and new initiations generally aren't accepted unless someone quits or dies. The total membership hovers around 300.

mobile phones are banned

So there are long lines for payphones!

Augusta is closed in the summer to keep the course in pristine shape

Even the press conference podium is fancy-looking

You can go to jail for buying tickets

24 people were arrested outside Augusta last year for trying to scalp tickets.

The course is insane about who it lets into the tournament. It's illegal to sell tickets within 2,700 feet of the gates.

In addition, you don't buy tickets, you 'apply' for them in a process that begins just a few weeks after the tournament ends.

Grounds crew members wear hard hats

The bunkers at Augusta are filled with mining waste

You know those pristine white bunkers?

They're actually composed of waste product from the mining of aluminium, according to Golf.com

Basically, there's this company that mines feldspar (rocks) for aluminium. This process produces waste in the form of really bright, pure quartz -- that's what Augusta uses.

The media centre (to the left and right of this cup) is enormous

The course used cows as lawnmowers in the 1940s

Augusta is its own universe with a tenuous connection to the outside world (see: all the ridiculous anecdotes in this slideshow).

But WWII affected Augusta just like it did the rest of the country. During the war, Augusta didn't have the manpower to maintain the course, so they set 200 cattle loose on the grounds in hopes that they would 'trim' the grass by eating it.

You can only ask for autographs in one part of the course

Fans always line the ropes at big tournaments in hopes of getting a signature. But this is tougher to do at Augusta.

You can only try and solicit an autograph on the Washington Road side of the clubhouse, near the practice facilities.

