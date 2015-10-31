11 mind-blowing facts about Apple that show just how massive the company really is

Apple is among the largest publicly traded companies in the US by market capitalisation (the value of its shares).

But it’s hard to wrap your head around that fact.

Can you picture the value of Apple’s shares, $US673 billion?

The iPhone’s popularity has catapulted Apple from an underdog fighting IBM to arguably the most successful consumer electronics companies out there.

To underscore how big Apple has become, we’ve put together some mind-blowing facts about its business.

That's enough cash to buy 3,169 Gulfstream G650s, with a little left over for fuel. Courtesy Gulfstream Apple sold 5.71 million Macs last quarter. That's enough to give everyone in the state of Minnesota his or her own computer, with some left over. Getty Images/Justin Sullivan Apple's profit was $39.5 billion in fiscal year 2014. That's enough to buy Snapchat, Pinterest, and Airbnb all at once, with a couple billion to spare. Apple has more cash on hand than the US Treasury. Apple sold 48.05 million iPhones last quarter, more than enough to give one to everyone in Spain. Apple sold 9.88 million iPads last quarter, or 106 for every employee. In its most recent earnings report, Apple's fiscal year revenue was $233.7 billion, and its annual profits were $53.4 billion. In other words, Apple has been making $1 billion every week in profits. Last quarter Apple's revenue was $51.5 billion. That's larger than the entire economy of Costa Rica. Apple was worth more than the entire Russian stock market last year. Getty Images Earlier this year, Apple announced it has sold more than a billion iOS devices. That's almost enough to give an iOS device to every person in India, or to give 15 of them every person in the UK. Getty/Dan Kitwood

