11 mind-blowing facts about Apple that show just how massive the company really is

Apple is among the largest publicly traded companies in the US by market capitalisation (the value of its shares).
But it’s hard to wrap your head around that fact.
Can you picture the value of Apple’s shares, $US673 billion?
The iPhone’s popularity has catapulted Apple from an underdog fighting IBM to arguably the most successful consumer electronics companies out there.
To underscore how big Apple has become, we’ve put together some mind-blowing facts about its business.
Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »
Apple sold 5.71 million Macs last quarter. That's enough to give everyone in the state of Minnesota his or her own computer, with some left over.
Apple's profit was $39.5 billion in fiscal year 2014. That's enough to buy Snapchat, Pinterest, and Airbnb all at once, with a couple billion to spare.
In its most recent earnings report, Apple's fiscal year revenue was $233.7 billion, and its annual profits were $53.4 billion. In other words, Apple has been making $1 billion every week in profits.
Last quarter Apple's revenue was $51.5 billion. That's larger than the entire economy of Costa Rica.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.