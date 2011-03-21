VIDEO: Here's The Crazy Ending Of That Pittsburgh-Butler Game

In case you missed it (or just can’t stop watching), here’s the end to last night’s Pittsburgh-Butler game that had one of the most bizarre finishes in NCAA history.



Butler looked liked they had won on another last second basket, until they committed a unnecessary foul at half-court with 1.4 seconds left. Then it looked like Pittsburgh had tied the game on the free throws, until they committed an even worse foul with 0.9 seconds left, 85 feet from the basket.

Butler got another chance and won the game on their free throws. Unbelievable. Check it out below:



